Javonte Williams Leaves August Firmly in Control of Backfield
Javonte Williams hasn't given fantasy managers much to worry about this summer. That's the point. Williams rushed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns on 252 carries last season, then Dallas brought him back on a three-year, $24 million deal. Nothing in August has chipped away at that lead role. The Cowboys have spent most of camp sorting through Jaydon Blue, Malik Davis and Phil Mafah behind him, and team writers were still calling everything below Williams a question mark on Aug. 25. Dallas then sat Williams, Blue and Davis in the preseason finale while Mafah handled 12 carries. Williams also caught 35 passes last year and finished with 13 total touchdowns, so there is some regression risk if the scoring drops. The workload is the bigger takeaway, though. RotoBaller's Aug. 28 outlook has Williams ranked 36th overall and projects another top-10 fantasy finish if he stays healthy. He isn't the cheap draft-day bet he was a year ago, but his hold on the Dallas backfield looks every bit as strong heading into Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller