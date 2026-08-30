Kaleb Johnson Traded to Packers
Kaleb Johnson to the Green Bay Packers, according to Jeremy Fowler. The move comes with some uncertainty surrounding Josh Jacobs, who was formally charged with two misdemeanors Thursday and could still face discipline from the NFL. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said earlier this week that the team had been preparing for the possibility of a Jacobs suspension, although there has been no indication that the Johnson trade was made specifically because of that situation. Johnson moves on after a quiet rookie season in Pittsburgh, where the 2025 third-round pick managed just 69 yards on 28 carries in 10 games. He was much more productive during his final season at Iowa, rushing for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. Green Bay already has Chris Brooks, MarShawn Lloyd and Pierre Strong Jr. behind Jacobs, so Johnson isn't guaranteed a meaningful role. Adding another back now, though, gives the Packers more insurance while Jacobs' Week 1 availability remains unsettled.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Source: Jeremy Fowler