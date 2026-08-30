Cowboys Waive Jaydon Blue in Surprise Roster Move
Jaydon Blue, according to Adam Schefter. It's a surprising decision after Dallas appeared to signal that Blue was safe by holding him out of Friday's preseason finale along with Javonte Williams and Malik Davis. The 2025 fifth-round pick had also put together a solid August, rushing for 94 yards on 23 carries through the Cowboys' first two preseason games. That included 75 yards on 15 attempts against Arizona. Blue saw only limited action as a rookie, finishing with 129 yards and one touchdown on 38 carries across five games, but ended the year with 64 yards and his first NFL score in Week 18. Dallas also waived Phil Mafah on Sunday, further reshaping the bottom of its running back room. Williams remains the clear starter, while Blue's departure gives Davis a cleaner path to backup work unless the Cowboys add another back after roster cuts.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter