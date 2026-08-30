Zamir White Released by Saints Just Days After Trade
Zamir White, according to Mike Triplett. New Orleans acquired White from San Francisco only six days ago, sending linebacker Deion Jones to the 49ers while the Saints were dealing with injuries throughout the backfield. White did get one preseason game with his new team and made something of it, rushing four times for 23 yards and an 11-yard touchdown against Dallas on Friday. He also returned two kickoffs for 54 yards. The 26-year-old spent last season with Las Vegas, where he managed 32 yards on 12 carries in six games. New Orleans originally brought him in with Alvin Kamara expected to miss four to six weeks because of a sprained MCL, but the Saints ultimately decided they didn't need White on the opening roster. He'll hit the market again after an unusually short stay in New Orleans.
Source: Mike Triplett
Source: Mike Triplett