J. Michael Sturdivant Earns Spot on Packers' 53-Man Roster
J. Michael Sturdivant has earned a spot on the team's initial 53-man roster, according to Rob Demovsky. The undrafted rookie made his biggest push at exactly the right time. Sturdivant caught six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason finale against Arizona, giving him nine receptions for a team-high 142 yards over three preseason games. Green Bay had several receivers fighting for the final spots, with Isaiah Neyor, Will Sheppard, Kisean Johnson and Kaden Prather among those released Sunday. Sturdivant came to the Packers in May after stops at Cal, UCLA and Florida, finishing his college career with 150 catches for 2,073 yards and 16 touchdowns. There isn't an obvious path to regular fantasy production in Green Bay's crowded receiver room, but Sturdivant did enough throughout August to turn an undrafted free-agent deal into a place on the opening roster.
Source: Rob Demovsky
Source: Rob Demovsky