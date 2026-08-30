Phil Mafah Waived by Cowboys
Phil Mafah, according to Jeremy Fowler. Dallas selected Mafah 239th overall in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but injuries limited his rookie season to one game. He carried five times for 18 yards and a touchdown in that appearance while adding two catches for 11 yards. Mafah returned healthy this summer and got one final extended audition Friday against New Orleans, starting and rushing 12 times for 46 yards. The bigger clue came from who didn't play. Dallas held Javonte Williams, Malik Davis and Jaydon Blue out of the preseason finale while Mafah handled the bulk of the work. The 6-foot-1, 232-pound back was fighting for one of the final spots in a crowded room, and Sunday's move confirms he remained on the outside. Mafah will now hit waivers after spending one season with Dallas.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Source: Jeremy Fowler