Will Levis Waived by Titans
Will Levis, according to Paul Kuharsky. Tennessee traded up to select Levis 33rd overall in 2023, but he never established himself as the long-term answer. He made 21 starts over his first two seasons, throwing for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while the Titans went 5-16. Levis then missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder. By the time he returned, Cam Ward was firmly entrenched as the starter and Mitchell Trubisky had been brought in as the primary backup. Levis got one final extended look Saturday against Chicago, completing 14 of 22 passes for 143 yards but failing to lead a touchdown drive. Kuharsky reports that Tennessee had hoped Levis might generate trade interest, but nothing developed. The former second-round pick will now look for another opportunity after falling out of the Titans' quarterback plans.
Source: Paul Kuharsky
Source: Paul Kuharsky