Byron Buxton Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Byron Buxton (hip) was placed on the 10-day Injured List on Sunday. Buxton will head to the shelf due to a right hip impingement that he has been dealing with for most of the season. The team decided to make a move after Buxton missed his fourth straight game on Sunday. The Twins haven't given a timetable on Buxton, but the veteran outfielder may require surgery to fix the issue. That'll be a last resort as the Twins will likely wait and see how Buxton progresses over the next few weeks. Top prospect Walker Jenkins figures to gain the most fantasy value from the loss of Buxton. He'll likely operate as the full-time center fielder, so fantasy managers should scoop him up if they need a bat.
Source: Minnesota Twins
Source: Minnesota Twins