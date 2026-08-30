Parks Harber Not A Stash Candidate This Season
Parks Harber is having a good year in the minor leagues at age 24 but is likely not to factor into the Giants' thinking at the end of this season. Harber has split time this season between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento and has combined to hit .284 in 401 at-bats with 17 homers and 73 RBI. The Giants recently recalled Shay Whitcomb from Sacramento at third base ahead of Harber so it looks like it might not be until next year that Harber debuts in San Francisco. Harber is the No. 13 prospect in the Giants' system and has 55-grade power with a 45-grade hit tool. The right-handed hitter has a nice power profile for fantasy and has hit well in the minors. Look for Harber to make an impact at some point next season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball