James Wood to Play in Rehab Game on Sunday
James Wood (oblique) will play seven innings in left field for Double-A Harrisburg in a minor-league rehab game on Sunday, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. Wood wanted to see live pitching before the Nats reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. If everything goes well on Sunday, manager Blake Butera said that the team will likely give the left-handed slugger Monday off. Barring a setback, it looks as though Wood will return from the IL to rejoin the starting nine in D.C. for the start of a series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. The 23-year-old two-time All-Star will immediately be a must-start again in all fantasy baseball leagues when he returns to a .265/.393/.535 slash line, a .928 OPS, 30 home runs, 73 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 100 runs scored in his 437 at-bats in 2026. Even though Wood has hit .191 (13-for-68) with just two of his 30 homers in 17 games since the All-Star break, he could carry fantasy teams down the stretch in the final month of the regular season in September after recovering from a strained oblique muscle.
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum