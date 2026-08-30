Jonathon Long Looks More Like Dynasty League Addition
Jonathon Long has played 18 games for Triple-A Jacksonville since he was traded to the Marlins from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. In those 18 games, Long has one homer and nine RBI to go with 16 runs scored and a .246 batting average. Before the trade, in 99 games with Triple-A Iowa, Long hit .283 with 12 homers and 62 RBI. Long is the No. 19 prospect in the Marlins' organization and has a 50-grade hit tool with 50-grade power. Miami has good depth around the board so it might be tough for Long to break through with the big-league club this season. But the 24-year-old right-handed hitter has good potential in dynasty league formats and looks more likely to make it to the big leagues following the trade deadline deal.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball