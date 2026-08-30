James Tibbs III Looking Like He is Worth a Late-Season Stash
James Tibbs III continues to hit at Triple-A Oklahoma City with six homers and 21 RBI in the month of August while hitting .326 with 30 runs scored. That brings the Triple-A totals this season to 27 homers and 96 RBI this season for Tibbs III with a .295 batting average. With the injury to Andy Pages, that could potentially open the door to the big leagues for Tibbs III and if so, the 23-year-old left-handed hitter is a strong potential addition to fantasy rosters. Tibbs III is the No. 7 overall prospect in the Dodgers' organization and has a 50-grade hit tool with 55-grade power. His statistical output this season is hard to ignore and the Dodgers should look to him as a potential September call-up. Fantasy managers should pay attention because Tibbs III has a high ceiling right off the bat in the big leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball