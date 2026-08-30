Ethan Salas Showing Off Hitting Prowess At Triple-A
Ethan Salas is on fire at Triple-A El Paso with three homers and 23 RBI in 86 at bats while hitting .326. The star left-handed hitter was called up to Triple-A on July 29 after hitting seven homers with 37 RBI at Double-A San Antonio in 259 at bats. Look for the 20-year-old to be a fantasy factor if he is to debut this season in San Diego. He is well worth stashing and waiting for a potential call-up to San Diego this season. Salas is the Padres' top overall prospect and has a 50-grade hit tool with 50-grade power and has the hitting tools to be successful right away in fantasy leagues at the catcher position. Right now the Padres have the catching duo of Luis Campusano and Freddy Fermin but if Salas is to break through and get a look this year, he should be an instant fantasy success.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball