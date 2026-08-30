River Ryan Could Be Late-Season Addition When Fully Healthy
River Ryan is currently on the injured list and rehabbing at Triple-A Toledo following his trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal deal. Ryan has not pitched yet for the Tigers organization and is on the mend from a hamstring strain. The right-hander pitched eight games for Triple-A Oklahoma City this season and went 3-1 with a 4.46 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. Ryan is the No. 4 prospect in the Tigers' system at age 28 with a 65-grade fastball, a 60-grade slider and 55-grade curveball and changeups. With the Tigers quickly falling out of contention this season, it is becoming more likely for them to look toward Ryan for a late year call-up. Ryan has the stuff to warrant a look in fantasy leagues should they turn to him when he comes back from his injury.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball