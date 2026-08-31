Braden Smith Targets Daily Progress with Pacers
Braden Smith said he is focused on turning in-game growth into daily progress after a rough Summer League, per Forbes' Tony East. The No. 38 pick shot just 26.5 percent across five games in Las Vegas, though he still averaged 6.8 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds. Smith called himself his own hardest critic and said he has been working on his ball handling, decision-making, and pace. The passing gives him a base, but the physicality on defense and lack of clean paint touches showed how far he has to go. With Tyrese Haliburton back and T.J. McConnell entrenched behind him, the Noblesville Boom should see plenty of Smith as a rookie. He is a development name, not a fantasy option.
Source: Tony East
Source: Tony East