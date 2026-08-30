Elly De La Cruz Diagnosed With Left-Quad Tightness
Elly De La Cruz (quadriceps) was diagnosed with left-quad tightness after he exited in the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. De La Cruz was replaced in the lineup by Ivan Johnson, but not before he went 2-for-4 with a single, a double, a run, and two strikeouts. The 24-year-old owns a .269/.349/.476 slash line with 21 home runs, 60 RBI, 24 steals, a 10.7% walk rate, a 27.0% strikeout rate, and a career-high 125 wRC+ this season. De La Cruz avoided injury throughout the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but he missed three weeks earlier this year due to a right hamstring strain, and now it appears that he's banged up once again. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for additional injury updates from the Reds after Sunday night's game goes final. UPDATE: FOX 19's Charlie Goldsmith reports that De La Cruz has a chance to play in Monday's series opener against the San Diego Padres.
Source: Cincinnati Reds
Source: Cincinnati Reds