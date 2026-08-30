Samuel Basallo is Held Out on Sunday
Samuel Basallo (hand) is being held out of the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics. The O's have decided to keep Basallo on the bench for this one due to a hand issue, according to Matt Weyrich. Basallo was removed early from Saturday's game due to a right-hand injury that he suffered while attempting to block a wild pitch. He's considered day-to-day, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried at the moment. Pete Alonso will serve as the designated hitter while Carlos Narvaez does the catching during Sunday's contest. Fantasy managers should check back on Monday for another update on his status.
Source: Matt Weyrich
Source: Matt Weyrich