Jared Jones has Start Pushed Back
Jared Jones will have his scheduled start pushed back. Jones was scheduled to start on Thursday, but he will instead take the ball against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. It's unclear at the moment who is going to get the ball during Thursday's game. Both Carmen Mlodzinski and Lake Bachar are options for that one. Jones has allowed three runs or more in four of his last six starts. He's also coming off elbow surgery, so the Pirates want to limit his innings as much as possible. Fantasy managers should adjust their lineups accordingly with Jones moving back a day.
Source: Colin Beazley
Source: Colin Beazley