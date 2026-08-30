J.J. McCarthy Makes the Vikings' 53-Man Roster
J.J. McCarthy (ankle) made the team's initial 53-man roster, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. There had been plenty of speculation that McCarthy could be traded or released, but he ultimately remains with the Vikings for now. With that said, we can't rule out the possibility of him being moved at a later date. Minnesota has four quarterbacks on its roster, which probably isn't sustainable for a long time. Kyler Murray has already been named the Week 1 starter, and the Vikings presumably would have released Carson Wentz or Max Brosmer if they didn't envision them having any sort of role. That leaves McCarthy as the odd man out. It feels a bit bizarre to talk about cutting bait on a first-round pick after just one year of NFL action, but it was a pretty brutal stretch. He missed all of 2024 due to injury, and across 10 games last year, he completed just 57.6% of his pass attempts for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. A fresh start might be the only way for McCarthy to salvage his NFL career, but until that happens, he can be avoided in all fantasy football leagues.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter