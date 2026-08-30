Tank Dell Officially Starting the Season on Injured Reserve
Tank Dell (knee) has been placed on injured reserve to open the regular season, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. Dell is working his way back from a complicated knee injury, including a torn ACL, torn MCL, torn LCL, and a dislocated kneecap. He suffered the injury 18+ months ago, but due to the severity of the injury and the lengthy recovery process, he's still not ready to play. The first bit of good news is that he'll be eligible to return after Week 4, so we should expect to see him back on the field at some point this season. The other good news is that he has been involved in some team drills, so he's getting closer to reintegrating into practice. The Texans would love to get Dell back as soon as possible; they recently lost Jayden Higgins (knee) to season-ending IR, leaving Jaylin Noel and Kayshon Boutte in competition to start opposite Nico Collins.
Source: Aaron Wilson
Source: Aaron Wilson