Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Top 40 Goalies for 2026 Drafts

Andy's top 40 goalies fantasy hockey rankings for 2026 fantasy drafts. These NHL goalie rankings are for Yahoo rotisserie (category) leagues and include Jake Oettinger, Ilya Sorokin, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! For the first time, RotoBaller HQ is here to provide you with updated rankings for the 2026-27 fantasy hockey season.
Below, I give you my updated top-40 goalie rankings designed for standard rotisserie Yahoo leagues. This format utilizes six skater categories (Goals, Assists, Power-Play Points, +/-, Shots on Goal, and Blocked Shots) and four goalie categories (Wins, Save Percentage, Goals Against Average, and Shutouts). In the rankings below, see where the top goalies in the sport like Jake Oettinger and Logan Thompson fall, as well as where some popular sleepers like Jet Greaves, Carter Hart, and John Gibson sit. These rankings will continue to be updated as we approach training camp.
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2026 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings: Top 40 Goalies
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Position
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|T.B
|G
|2
|Logan Thompson
|WSH
|G
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|WPG
|G
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|DAL
|G
|5
|Igor Shesterkin
|NYR
|G
|6
|Ilya Sorokin
|NYI
|G
|7
|Scott Wedgewood
|COL
|G
|8
|Jeremy Swayman
|BOS
|G
|9
|Jakub Dobes
|MTL
|G
|10
|Brandon Bussi
|CAR
|G
|11
|Karel Vejmelka
|UTA
|G
|12
|Jesper Wallstedt
|MIN
|G
|13
|Jacob Markstrom
|FLA
|G
|14
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|COL
|G
|15
|Jet Greaves
|CBJ
|G
|16
|Linus Ullmark
|OTT
|G
|17
|Dan Vladar
|PHI
|G
|18
|Darcy Kuemper
|L.A
|G
|19
|John Gibson
|DET
|G
|20
|Carter Hart
|VGK
|G
|21
|Juuse Saros
|NSH
|G
|22
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|BUF
|G
|23
|Jake Allen
|N.J
|G
|24
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|TOR
|G
|25
|Lukas Dostal
|ANA
|G
|26
|Joel Hofer
|STL
|G
|27
|Spencer Knight
|CHI
|G
|28
|Jacob Fowler
|MTL
|G
|29
|Frederik Andersen
|EDM
|G
|30
|Joey Daccord
|SEA
|G
|31
|Dustin Wolf
|CGY
|G
|32
|Anthony Stolarz
|TOR
|G
|33
|Arturs Silovs
|PIT
|G
|34
|Yaroslav Askarov
|S.J
|G
|35
|Alex Lyon
|BUF
|G
|36
|Thatcher Demko
|VAN
|G
|37
|Filip Gustavsson
|MIN
|G
|38
|Jordan Binnington
|STL
|G
|39
|Tristan Jarry
|EDM
|G
|40
|Sergei Murashov
|PIT
|G
2026 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Draft Outlooks
Jet Greaves, G, Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves signed a three-year, $15 million contract over the offseason. The team announced the deal just before Greaves' scheduled salary arbitration hearing. Greaves received a significant pay bump from his previous two-year, $1.63 million deal. In 2025-26, he became only the fifth goaltender in franchise history to post a 25-win season.
Greaves finished the campaign with a 26-19-9 record, allowing 2.60 goals with a .908 save percentage and two shutouts. His emergence has hurt Elvis Merzlikins' fantasy stock as the Latvian veteran was limited to 29 starts last season and appears poised to begin the new campaign in a backup role.
Frederik Andersen, G, Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Frederik Andersen (knee) is confident he will be available at the start of the season. Speaking to reporters at his introductory media conference, Andersen said he sustained a knee injury during the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals. "I did some medicals and I was assured that I just needed some time to rest," Andersen said of his knee. "No intervention, surgery or anything was said to be necessary, so that's very reassuring."
After winning the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes, Andersen signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent. He will be part of a three-man rotation in the crease alongside Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi. All three netminders will see their fantasy value decline because of this situation.
Arturs Silovs, G, Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs has signed a new one-year contract with the team. As a restricted free agent, he landed a deal worth $2.8 million. Silovs had his first season with the Penguins in 2025-26, posting a 19-12-8 record across 38 regular-season starts. He gave up 3.07 goals with a .887 save percentage. With Stuart Skinner now in Winnipeg, Silovs could be Pittsburgh's No. 1 next season.
He already finished the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs as a starter, impressing with his steady play. Silovs registered a 2-1 record, a 1.52 goals-against average, and a .939 save percentage during the postseason.
Top 250 Player Rankings
Be sure to also check out our full updated top-250 rankings below.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Position
|1
|Connor McDavid
|EDM
|C
|2
|Nathan MacKinnon
|COL
|C
|3
|Nikita Kucherov
|T.B
|RW
|4
|Leon Draisaitl
|EDM
|C
|5
|Macklin Celebrini
|S.J
|C
|6
|Jason Robertson
|DAL
|LW
|7
|Kirill Kaprizov
|MIN
|LW
|8
|David Pastrnak
|BOS
|RW
|9
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|T.B
|G
|10
|Cale Makar
|COL
|D
|11
|Nick Suzuki
|MTL
|C
|12
|Matt Boldy
|MIN
|LW
|13
|Martin Necas
|COL
|RW
|14
|Zach Werenski
|CBJ
|D
|15
|Jack Eichel
|VGK
|C
|16
|Cole Caufield
|MTL
|LW
|17
|Auston Matthews
|TOR
|C
|18
|Jack Hughes
|N.J
|C
|19
|Quinn Hughes
|MIN
|D
|20
|Kyle Connor
|WPG
|LW
|21
|Logan Thompson
|WSH
|G
|22
|Wyatt Johnston
|DAL
|C
|23
|Brady Tkachuk
|FLA
|LW
|24
|Evan Bouchard
|EDM
|D
|25
|Tage Thompson
|BUF
|C
|26
|Lane Hutson
|MTL
|D
|27
|Matthew Tkachuk
|FLA
|RW
|28
|Mitch Marner
|VGK
|RW
|29
|Jake Guentzel
|T.B
|LW
|30
|Mikko Rantanen
|DAL
|RW
|31
|Mark Scheifele
|WPG
|C
|32
|Connor Hellebuyck
|WPG
|G
|33
|Cutter Gauthier
|ANA
|RW
|34
|Dylan Guenther
|UTA
|RW
|35
|Matthew Schaefer
|NYI
|D
|36
|Rasmus Dahlin
|BUF
|D
|37
|Leo Carlsson
|ANA
|C
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|T.B
|LW
|39
|Clayton Keller
|UTA
|LW
|40
|Sam Reinhart
|FLA
|RW
|41
|William Nylander
|TOR
|RW
|42
|Jake Oettinger
|DAL
|G
|43
|Juraj Slafkovsky
|MTL
|RW
|44
|Alex DeBrincat
|DET
|LW
|45
|Adrian Kempe
|L.A
|RW
|46
|Igor Shesterkin
|NYR
|G
|47
|Sidney Crosby
|PIT
|C
|48
|Tim Stutzle
|OTT
|C
|49
|Ilya Sorokin
|NYI
|G
|50
|Kirill Marchenko
|CBJ
|LW
|51
|Filip Forsberg
|NSH
|LW
|52
|Artemi Panarin
|L.A
|LW
|53
|Aleksander Barkov
|FLA
|C
|54
|Moritz Seider
|DET
|D
|55
|Jakob Chychrun
|WSH
|D
|56
|Darren Raddysh
|TOR
|D
|57
|Connor Bedard
|CHI
|C
|58
|Jake Sanderson
|OTT
|D
|59
|Mika Zibanejad
|NYR
|C
|60
|Sebastian Aho
|CAR
|C
|61
|Jesper Bratt
|N.J
|LW
|62
|Dylan Larkin
|DET
|C
|63
|Adam Fantilli
|CBJ
|C
|64
|Lucas Raymond
|DET
|RW
|65
|Brayden Point
|T.B
|C
|66
|Porter Martone
|PHI
|RW
|67
|Scott Wedgewood
|COL
|G
|68
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|NYR
|RW
|69
|Robert Thomas
|STL
|C
|70
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|CAR
|LW
|71
|Nick Schmaltz
|UTA
|C
|72
|Nico Hischier
|N.J
|C
|73
|Jeremy Swayman
|BOS
|G
|74
|Dylan Holloway
|STL
|LW
|75
|Adam Fox
|NYR
|D
|76
|Will Smith
|S.J
|RW
|77
|John Tavares
|TOR
|C
|78
|Drake Batherson
|OTT
|RW
|79
|Mark Stone
|VGK
|RW
|80
|Alex Tuch
|WSH
|RW
|81
|Beckett Sennecke
|ANA
|RW
|82
|Bo Horvat
|NYI
|C
|83
|Jakub Dobes
|MTL
|G
|84
|Tom Wilson
|WSH
|RW
|85
|Logan Cooley
|UTA
|C
|86
|Jimmy Snuggerud
|STL
|RW
|87
|Miro Heiskanen
|DAL
|D
|88
|Brock Faber
|MIN
|D
|89
|Brandon Bussi
|CAR
|G
|90
|Zach Hyman
|EDM
|RW
|91
|Roope Hintz
|DAL
|C
|92
|Josh Morrissey
|WPG
|D
|93
|Alex Ovechkin
|WSH
|LW
|94
|Karel Vejmelka
|UTA
|G
|95
|Roman Josi
|NSH
|D
|96
|Mathew Barzal
|NYI
|C
|97
|Timo Meier
|N.J
|LW
|98
|Jesper Wallstedt
|MIN
|G
|99
|Jackson LaCombe
|ANA
|D
|100
|Mikhail Sergachev
|UTA
|D
|101
|Andrei Svechnikov
|CAR
|LW
|102
|Steven Stamkos
|NSH
|LW
|103
|John Carlson
|T.B
|D
|104
|Gabriel Vilardi
|WPG
|RW
|105
|Matthew Knies
|TOR
|LW
|106
|Jacob Markstrom
|FLA
|G
|107
|Erik Karlsson
|PIT
|D
|108
|Ivan Demidov
|MTL
|RW
|109
|Brock Nelson
|COL
|C
|110
|Morgan Geekie
|BOS
|RW
|111
|Bryan Rust
|PIT
|RW
|112
|Sam Bennett
|FLA
|C
|113
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|MIN
|C
|114
|Quinton Byfield
|L.A
|C
|115
|J.T. Miller
|NYR
|C
|116
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|COL
|G
|117
|Travis Konecny
|PHI
|RW
|118
|Jet Greaves
|CBJ
|G
|119
|Rickard Rakell
|PIT
|LW
|120
|Anton Frondell
|CHI
|C
|121
|Brad Marchand
|FLA
|RW
|122
|Nazem Kadri
|COL
|C
|123
|Jordan Kyrou
|WSH
|RW
|124
|Trevor Zegras
|PHI
|C
|125
|Logan Stankoven
|CAR
|C
|126
|Jackson Blake
|CAR
|RW
|127
|Gavin McKenna
|TOR
|C
|128
|Josh Doan
|BUF
|RW
|129
|Dylan Strome
|WSH
|C
|130
|Alexis Lafreniere
|NYR
|RW
|131
|Charlie McAvoy
|BOS
|D
|132
|Ryan O'Reilly
|NSH
|C
|133
|Linus Ullmark
|OTT
|G
|134
|Vincent Trocheck
|UTA
|C
|135
|Dan Vladar
|PHI
|G
|136
|Brandt Clarke
|L.A
|D
|137
|Bowen Byram
|CHI
|D
|138
|Noah Dobson
|MTL
|D
|139
|Owen Tippett
|PHI
|LW
|140
|Kevin Fiala
|L.A
|LW
|141
|Pavel Zacha
|BOS
|C
|142
|Dylan Cozens
|OTT
|C
|143
|Evgeni Malkin
|PIT
|RW
|144
|Mason Marchment
|S.J
|LW
|145
|Elias Pettersson
|VAN
|C
|146
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|CAR
|D
|147
|JJ Peterka
|BOS
|LW
|148
|William Eklund
|OTT
|LW
|149
|Darcy Kuemper
|L.A
|G
|150
|John Gibson
|DET
|G
|151
|Valeri Nichushkin
|CBJ
|RW
|152
|Jared McCann
|SEA
|LW
|153
|Aliaksei Protas
|WSH
|LW
|154
|Carter Hart
|VGK
|G
|155
|Gabriel Landeskog
|COL
|LW
|156
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|EDM
|LW
|157
|Mackenzie Weegar
|UTA
|D
|158
|Ryan Leonard
|WSH
|RW
|159
|Thomas Harley
|DAL
|D
|160
|Victor Hedman
|T.B
|D
|161
|Carter Verhaeghe
|FLA
|LW
|162
|Mats Zuccarello
|L.A
|RW
|163
|Dougie Hamilton
|N.J
|D
|164
|Shea Theodore
|VGK
|D
|165
|Seth Jones
|FLA
|D
|166
|Patrick Kane
|CHI
|RW
|167
|Thomas Chabot
|OTT
|D
|168
|Anthony Cirelli
|T.B
|C
|169
|Matty Beniers
|SEA
|C
|170
|Rasmus Andersson
|VGK
|D
|171
|Juuse Saros
|NSH
|G
|172
|Philip Broberg
|STL
|D
|173
|Vince Dunn
|SEA
|D
|174
|Frank Nazar
|CHI
|C
|175
|Luke Hughes
|N.J
|D
|176
|Anthony Mantha
|N.J
|RW
|177
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|BUF
|G
|178
|Viktor Arvidsson
|DET
|RW
|179
|Anders Lee
|UTA
|LW
|180
|Jake Allen
|N.J
|G
|181
|Tomas Hertl
|VGK
|C
|182
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|TOR
|G
|183
|Mason McTavish
|STL
|LW
|184
|Esa Lindell
|DAL
|D
|185
|Zach Benson
|BUF
|LW
|186
|Matt Duchene
|DAL
|C
|187
|Mikael Granlund
|ANA
|C
|188
|Alex Laferriere
|L.A
|RW
|189
|Mavrik Bourque
|NSH
|RW
|190
|Lukas Dostal
|ANA
|G
|191
|Matvei Michkov
|PHI
|RW
|192
|Mattias Samuelsson
|BUF
|D
|193
|Artturi Lehkonen
|COL
|LW
|194
|Joel Hofer
|STL
|G
|195
|Luke Evangelista
|NSH
|RW
|196
|Anton Lundell
|FLA
|C
|197
|Spencer Knight
|CHI
|G
|198
|Ivan Barbashev
|VGK
|LW
|199
|Ilya Protas
|WSH
|C
|200
|Blake Coleman
|MIN
|LW
|201
|Bobby McMann
|SEA
|LW
|202
|Jake DeBrusk
|VAN
|LW
|203
|Ryan Hartman
|MIN
|RW
|204
|Filip Hronek
|VAN
|D
|205
|Elias Lindholm
|BOS
|C
|206
|Shane Pinto
|OTT
|C
|207
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|WSH
|C
|208
|Connor McMichael
|STL
|LW
|209
|Charlie Coyle
|CBJ
|C
|210
|Darnell Nurse
|S.J
|D
|211
|Marco Rossi
|VAN
|C
|212
|Troy Terry
|ANA
|RW
|213
|Cole Perfetti
|WPG
|LW
|214
|Michael Misa
|S.J
|C
|215
|Brock Boeser
|VAN
|RW
|216
|Colton Parayko
|STL
|D
|217
|Seth Jarvis
|CAR
|RW
|218
|Collin Graf
|S.J
|LW
|219
|Jacob Fowler
|MTL
|G
|220
|Tyson Foerster
|PHI
|LW
|221
|Jake McCabe
|TOR
|D
|222
|Jacob Trouba
|S.J
|D
|223
|Chris Kreider
|ANA
|LW
|224
|Mattias Ekholm
|EDM
|D
|225
|Noah Hanifin
|VGK
|D
|226
|Frederik Andersen
|EDM
|G
|227
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|CHI
|RW
|228
|Simon Nemec
|CGY
|D
|229
|Alexander Nikishin
|CAR
|D
|230
|Joey Daccord
|SEA
|G
|231
|Kiefer Sherwood
|S.J
|RW
|232
|Taylor Hall
|CAR
|LW
|233
|Dustin Wolf
|CGY
|G
|234
|Jack Quinn
|BUF
|RW
|235
|Sam Malinski
|COL
|D
|236
|Gabe Perreault
|NYR
|LW
|237
|Brett Howden
|VGK
|LW
|238
|Ivan Provorov
|CBJ
|D
|239
|Matt Coronato
|CGY
|RW
|240
|Justin Faulk
|DET
|D
|241
|K'Andre Miller
|CAR
|D
|242
|Brayden McNabb
|VGK
|D
|243
|Will Cuylle
|NYR
|LW
|244
|Cole Hutson
|WSH
|D
|245
|Josh Norris
|BUF
|C
|246
|Igor Chernyshov
|S.J
|LW
|247
|William Karlsson
|VGK
|C
|248
|Sam Rinzel
|CHI
|D
|249
|James Hagens
|BOS
|C
|250
|Mike Matheson
|MTL
|D
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