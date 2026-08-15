Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Top 40 Goalies for 2026 Drafts

August 15, 2026

Andy's top 40 goalies fantasy hockey rankings for 2026 fantasy drafts. These NHL goalie rankings are for Yahoo rotisserie (category) leagues and include Jake Oettinger, Ilya Sorokin, and more.

Hey RotoBallers! For the first time, RotoBaller HQ is here to provide you with updated rankings for the 2026-27 fantasy hockey season.

Below, I give you my updated top-40 goalie rankings designed for standard rotisserie Yahoo leagues. This format utilizes six skater categories (Goals, Assists, Power-Play Points, +/-, Shots on Goal, and Blocked Shots) and four goalie categories (Wins, Save Percentage, Goals Against Average, and Shutouts). In the rankings below, see where the top goalies in the sport like Jake Oettinger and Logan Thompson fall, as well as where some popular sleepers like Jet Greaves, Carter Hart, and John Gibson sit. These rankings will continue to be updated as we approach training camp.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Also, check out our full updated top 250 rankings. Let's dive in!

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2026 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings: Top 40 Goalies

Rank Player Team Position 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy T.B G 2 Logan Thompson WSH G 3 Connor Hellebuyck WPG G 4 Jake Oettinger DAL G 5 Igor Shesterkin NYR G 6 Ilya Sorokin NYI G 7 Scott Wedgewood COL G 8 Jeremy Swayman BOS G 9 Jakub Dobes MTL G 10 Brandon Bussi CAR G 11 Karel Vejmelka UTA G 12 Jesper Wallstedt MIN G 13 Jacob Markstrom FLA G 14 Mackenzie Blackwood COL G 15 Jet Greaves CBJ G 16 Linus Ullmark OTT G 17 Dan Vladar PHI G 18 Darcy Kuemper L.A G 19 John Gibson DET G 20 Carter Hart VGK G 21 Juuse Saros NSH G 22 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen BUF G 23 Jake Allen N.J G 24 Sergei Bobrovsky TOR G 25 Lukas Dostal ANA G 26 Joel Hofer STL G 27 Spencer Knight CHI G 28 Jacob Fowler MTL G 29 Frederik Andersen EDM G 30 Joey Daccord SEA G 31 Dustin Wolf CGY G 32 Anthony Stolarz TOR G 33 Arturs Silovs PIT G 34 Yaroslav Askarov S.J G 35 Alex Lyon BUF G 36 Thatcher Demko VAN G 37 Filip Gustavsson MIN G 38 Jordan Binnington STL G 39 Tristan Jarry EDM G 40 Sergei Murashov PIT G

2026 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Draft Outlooks

Jet Greaves, G, Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves signed a three-year, $15 million contract over the offseason. The team announced the deal just before Greaves' scheduled salary arbitration hearing. Greaves received a significant pay bump from his previous two-year, $1.63 million deal. In 2025-26, he became only the fifth goaltender in franchise history to post a 25-win season.

Greaves finished the campaign with a 26-19-9 record, allowing 2.60 goals with a .908 save percentage and two shutouts. His emergence has hurt Elvis Merzlikins' fantasy stock as the Latvian veteran was limited to 29 starts last season and appears poised to begin the new campaign in a backup role.

Frederik Andersen, G, Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Frederik Andersen (knee) is confident he will be available at the start of the season. Speaking to reporters at his introductory media conference, Andersen said he sustained a knee injury during the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals. "I did some medicals and I was assured that I just needed some time to rest," Andersen said of his knee. "No intervention, surgery or anything was said to be necessary, so that's very reassuring."

After winning the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes, Andersen signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent. He will be part of a three-man rotation in the crease alongside Tristan Jarry and Devon Levi. All three netminders will see their fantasy value decline because of this situation.

Arturs Silovs, G, Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs has signed a new one-year contract with the team. As a restricted free agent, he landed a deal worth $2.8 million. Silovs had his first season with the Penguins in 2025-26, posting a 19-12-8 record across 38 regular-season starts. He gave up 3.07 goals with a .887 save percentage. With Stuart Skinner now in Winnipeg, Silovs could be Pittsburgh's No. 1 next season.

He already finished the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs as a starter, impressing with his steady play. Silovs registered a 2-1 record, a 1.52 goals-against average, and a .939 save percentage during the postseason.

Top 250 Player Rankings

Be sure to also check out our full updated top-250 rankings below.

Rank Player Team Position 1 Connor McDavid EDM C 2 Nathan MacKinnon COL C 3 Nikita Kucherov T.B RW 4 Leon Draisaitl EDM C 5 Macklin Celebrini S.J C 6 Jason Robertson DAL LW 7 Kirill Kaprizov MIN LW 8 David Pastrnak BOS RW 9 Andrei Vasilevskiy T.B G 10 Cale Makar COL D 11 Nick Suzuki MTL C 12 Matt Boldy MIN LW 13 Martin Necas COL RW 14 Zach Werenski CBJ D 15 Jack Eichel VGK C 16 Cole Caufield MTL LW 17 Auston Matthews TOR C 18 Jack Hughes N.J C 19 Quinn Hughes MIN D 20 Kyle Connor WPG LW 21 Logan Thompson WSH G 22 Wyatt Johnston DAL C 23 Brady Tkachuk FLA LW 24 Evan Bouchard EDM D 25 Tage Thompson BUF C 26 Lane Hutson MTL D 27 Matthew Tkachuk FLA RW 28 Mitch Marner VGK RW 29 Jake Guentzel T.B LW 30 Mikko Rantanen DAL RW 31 Mark Scheifele WPG C 32 Connor Hellebuyck WPG G 33 Cutter Gauthier ANA RW 34 Dylan Guenther UTA RW 35 Matthew Schaefer NYI D 36 Rasmus Dahlin BUF D 37 Leo Carlsson ANA C 38 Brandon Hagel T.B LW 39 Clayton Keller UTA LW 40 Sam Reinhart FLA RW 41 William Nylander TOR RW 42 Jake Oettinger DAL G 43 Juraj Slafkovsky MTL RW 44 Alex DeBrincat DET LW 45 Adrian Kempe L.A RW 46 Igor Shesterkin NYR G 47 Sidney Crosby PIT C 48 Tim Stutzle OTT C 49 Ilya Sorokin NYI G 50 Kirill Marchenko CBJ LW 51 Filip Forsberg NSH LW 52 Artemi Panarin L.A LW 53 Aleksander Barkov FLA C 54 Moritz Seider DET D 55 Jakob Chychrun WSH D 56 Darren Raddysh TOR D 57 Connor Bedard CHI C 58 Jake Sanderson OTT D 59 Mika Zibanejad NYR C 60 Sebastian Aho CAR C 61 Jesper Bratt N.J LW 62 Dylan Larkin DET C 63 Adam Fantilli CBJ C 64 Lucas Raymond DET RW 65 Brayden Point T.B C 66 Porter Martone PHI RW 67 Scott Wedgewood COL G 68 Pavel Dorofeyev NYR RW 69 Robert Thomas STL C 70 Nikolaj Ehlers CAR LW 71 Nick Schmaltz UTA C 72 Nico Hischier N.J C 73 Jeremy Swayman BOS G 74 Dylan Holloway STL LW 75 Adam Fox NYR D 76 Will Smith S.J RW 77 John Tavares TOR C 78 Drake Batherson OTT RW 79 Mark Stone VGK RW 80 Alex Tuch WSH RW 81 Beckett Sennecke ANA RW 82 Bo Horvat NYI C 83 Jakub Dobes MTL G 84 Tom Wilson WSH RW 85 Logan Cooley UTA C 86 Jimmy Snuggerud STL RW 87 Miro Heiskanen DAL D 88 Brock Faber MIN D 89 Brandon Bussi CAR G 90 Zach Hyman EDM RW 91 Roope Hintz DAL C 92 Josh Morrissey WPG D 93 Alex Ovechkin WSH LW 94 Karel Vejmelka UTA G 95 Roman Josi NSH D 96 Mathew Barzal NYI C 97 Timo Meier N.J LW 98 Jesper Wallstedt MIN G 99 Jackson LaCombe ANA D 100 Mikhail Sergachev UTA D 101 Andrei Svechnikov CAR LW 102 Steven Stamkos NSH LW 103 John Carlson T.B D 104 Gabriel Vilardi WPG RW 105 Matthew Knies TOR LW 106 Jacob Markstrom FLA G 107 Erik Karlsson PIT D 108 Ivan Demidov MTL RW 109 Brock Nelson COL C 110 Morgan Geekie BOS RW 111 Bryan Rust PIT RW 112 Sam Bennett FLA C 113 Joel Eriksson Ek MIN C 114 Quinton Byfield L.A C 115 J.T. Miller NYR C 116 Mackenzie Blackwood COL G 117 Travis Konecny PHI RW 118 Jet Greaves CBJ G 119 Rickard Rakell PIT LW 120 Anton Frondell CHI C 121 Brad Marchand FLA RW 122 Nazem Kadri COL C 123 Jordan Kyrou WSH RW 124 Trevor Zegras PHI C 125 Logan Stankoven CAR C 126 Jackson Blake CAR RW 127 Gavin McKenna TOR C 128 Josh Doan BUF RW 129 Dylan Strome WSH C 130 Alexis Lafreniere NYR RW 131 Charlie McAvoy BOS D 132 Ryan O'Reilly NSH C 133 Linus Ullmark OTT G 134 Vincent Trocheck UTA C 135 Dan Vladar PHI G 136 Brandt Clarke L.A D 137 Bowen Byram CHI D 138 Noah Dobson MTL D 139 Owen Tippett PHI LW 140 Kevin Fiala L.A LW 141 Pavel Zacha BOS C 142 Dylan Cozens OTT C 143 Evgeni Malkin PIT RW 144 Mason Marchment S.J LW 145 Elias Pettersson VAN C 146 Shayne Gostisbehere CAR D 147 JJ Peterka BOS LW 148 William Eklund OTT LW 149 Darcy Kuemper L.A G 150 John Gibson DET G 151 Valeri Nichushkin CBJ RW 152 Jared McCann SEA LW 153 Aliaksei Protas WSH LW 154 Carter Hart VGK G 155 Gabriel Landeskog COL LW 156 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins EDM LW 157 Mackenzie Weegar UTA D 158 Ryan Leonard WSH RW 159 Thomas Harley DAL D 160 Victor Hedman T.B D 161 Carter Verhaeghe FLA LW 162 Mats Zuccarello L.A RW 163 Dougie Hamilton N.J D 164 Shea Theodore VGK D 165 Seth Jones FLA D 166 Patrick Kane CHI RW 167 Thomas Chabot OTT D 168 Anthony Cirelli T.B C 169 Matty Beniers SEA C 170 Rasmus Andersson VGK D 171 Juuse Saros NSH G 172 Philip Broberg STL D 173 Vince Dunn SEA D 174 Frank Nazar CHI C 175 Luke Hughes N.J D 176 Anthony Mantha N.J RW 177 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen BUF G 178 Viktor Arvidsson DET RW 179 Anders Lee UTA LW 180 Jake Allen N.J G 181 Tomas Hertl VGK C 182 Sergei Bobrovsky TOR G 183 Mason McTavish STL LW 184 Esa Lindell DAL D 185 Zach Benson BUF LW 186 Matt Duchene DAL C 187 Mikael Granlund ANA C 188 Alex Laferriere L.A RW 189 Mavrik Bourque NSH RW 190 Lukas Dostal ANA G 191 Matvei Michkov PHI RW 192 Mattias Samuelsson BUF D 193 Artturi Lehkonen COL LW 194 Joel Hofer STL G 195 Luke Evangelista NSH RW 196 Anton Lundell FLA C 197 Spencer Knight CHI G 198 Ivan Barbashev VGK LW 199 Ilya Protas WSH C 200 Blake Coleman MIN LW 201 Bobby McMann SEA LW 202 Jake DeBrusk VAN LW 203 Ryan Hartman MIN RW 204 Filip Hronek VAN D 205 Elias Lindholm BOS C 206 Shane Pinto OTT C 207 Pierre-Luc Dubois WSH C 208 Connor McMichael STL LW 209 Charlie Coyle CBJ C 210 Darnell Nurse S.J D 211 Marco Rossi VAN C 212 Troy Terry ANA RW 213 Cole Perfetti WPG LW 214 Michael Misa S.J C 215 Brock Boeser VAN RW 216 Colton Parayko STL D 217 Seth Jarvis CAR RW 218 Collin Graf S.J LW 219 Jacob Fowler MTL G 220 Tyson Foerster PHI LW 221 Jake McCabe TOR D 222 Jacob Trouba S.J D 223 Chris Kreider ANA LW 224 Mattias Ekholm EDM D 225 Noah Hanifin VGK D 226 Frederik Andersen EDM G 227 Tyler Bertuzzi CHI RW 228 Simon Nemec CGY D 229 Alexander Nikishin CAR D 230 Joey Daccord SEA G 231 Kiefer Sherwood S.J RW 232 Taylor Hall CAR LW 233 Dustin Wolf CGY G 234 Jack Quinn BUF RW 235 Sam Malinski COL D 236 Gabe Perreault NYR LW 237 Brett Howden VGK LW 238 Ivan Provorov CBJ D 239 Matt Coronato CGY RW 240 Justin Faulk DET D 241 K'Andre Miller CAR D 242 Brayden McNabb VGK D 243 Will Cuylle NYR LW 244 Cole Hutson WSH D 245 Josh Norris BUF C 246 Igor Chernyshov S.J LW 247 William Karlsson VGK C 248 Sam Rinzel CHI D 249 James Hagens BOS C 250 Mike Matheson MTL D