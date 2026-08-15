Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond

Aug 15, 2026, 1:16 PM ET
Don't count out Bubba Wallace in Saturday night's Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. The 23XI Racing driver has been very impressive at this track over the last few years, as he has finished eighth or better in all eight Stages during that span (including a Stage win last year). The final race results have lacked, though, as Bubba has just one result better than 12th--a fourth-place finish in 2024. The speed is there, though, and eventually the results will come. This weekend, Bubba had a pretty good long-run car in practice, ranking 11th-fastest in both 25- and 30-lap average. He also qualified up in seventh for this weekend's race. He's always a risky pick, but Bubba has solid upside this weekend at Richmond. He's a tournament play for sure on DraftKings with his $8.5K salary.--Jordan McAbeeSource: ifantasyrace