Dennis Schroder Lands in Charlotte
Dennis Schroder was traded to the Charlotte Hornets along with cash in exchange for Tre Mann, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 32-year-old lands with the 12th team of his NBA career and gives Charlotte a veteran option behind Coby White. Schroder split last season between Sacramento and Cleveland, averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game. He should slot ahead of Christian Anderson Jr. as the primary backup point guard, which trims the rookie's early runway. Schroder can provide assists in short bursts, but he is only a low-end fantasy option if injuries open more minutes.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania