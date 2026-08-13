Ethan Thompson Nears EuroLeague Switch
Ethan Thompson has agreed to terms with Partizan Belgrade on a one-plus-one deal, according to Sportando, citing Nova.rs. The move cannot become official until Indiana parts ways with Thompson, who remains on a two-way contract. The 27-year-old Puerto Rico national team guard went undrafted out of Oregon State and joined the Pacers last December after previous stops in the G-League. He appeared in 32 games as a rookie, making 13 starts for a 19-63 Indiana team while averaging 7.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 threes in 20.4 minutes. Thompson had no NBA fantasy value, and a move to Partizan would take him off the board entirely.
Source: Sportando
Source: Sportando