Cade Cunningham Praises Pistons' Frontcourt Upgrade
Cade Cunningham is excited about the team's offseason addition of John Collins, telling ClutchPoints' DJ Siddiqi that he and Collins are "excited to get on the court together." Collins joined Detroit on a three-year, $51 million deal after averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds with the Clippers while shooting a career-best 40.6 percent from three. The fit is easy to see for Cunningham, who averaged 9.9 assists last season and now gets another athletic frontcourt target. Detroit also added Isaiah Joe to boost its spacing, giving Cunningham more help after a 60-win season ended in a Game 7 loss to Cleveland. Collins' scoring may stay modest, but his shooting and lob-finishing put him back in the fantasy conversation.
Source: DJ Siddiqi
Source: DJ Siddiqi