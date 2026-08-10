Anthony Gill Could Return to Washington
Anthony Gill remains an in-house candidate for the Washington Wizards' final standard roster spot, according to Greg Finberg of Bullets Forever. The 33-year-old is the team's longest-tenured player, and a return would mark his seventh season in Washington after years spent as a locker-room veteran for a young roster. Gill averaged 5.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 62.8 percent shooting across 55 games last season. Even if he re-signs, he would sit behind Anthony Davis, Alexandre Sarr, and Deandre Ayton in a crowded frontcourt, keeping him off fantasy radars.
Source: Greg Finberg
Source: Greg Finberg