The Tush Push Isn't Going Away for the Eagles in 2026
Sean Mannion is the fifth person to hold that title in as many seasons, but in speaking with reporters on Friday, he shared that the tush push would remain a part of the team's offensive system in 2026. One of the more unique and controversial plays in the game, the modified quarterback sneak has made Jalen Hurts one of the most efficient fantasy performers near the goal line since the Eagles popularized the play in 2022. After a failed campaign to ban the tush push ahead of the 2025 season, Hurts ran for a five-year low of eight rushing scores, and following a quieter offseason, the play remains legal for 2026. The high floor and ceiling provided by Hurts' usage around the goal line make him a top-tier target once more in 2026 drafts, and he comes into the year as RotoBaller's QB6.
Source: Tim McManus
Source: Tim McManus