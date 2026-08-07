Emmett Johnson Working with Second and Third Team in Camp
Emmett Johnson has yet to emerge in training camp and has been working with the second- and third-team offenses. Johnson was drafted with the Chiefs' fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after a strong final season at Nebraska. He totaled 1,821 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns in 2025, leading the Big Ten in rushing yards. Now behind Kenneth Walker III and Brashard Smith and competing with veteran Emari Demercado, Johnson appears likely to be a non-factor early in the season. Fantasy managers who draft the rookie running back should expect a slow start and a potentially increased role if injuries occur to backs above him on the depth chart.
Source: Ryan Dodson - Athlon Sports
Source: Ryan Dodson - Athlon Sports