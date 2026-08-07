Jaxson Dart Looks Much Better in Friday's Practice
Jaxson Dart has struggled early on in training camp while learning the team's new offense under head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, but Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports that Dart had his best practice of camp on Friday. He looked "much more decisive vs. pressure" and made the "proper reads." The football hit the ground only once on the final drive-the-field period against a mix of first- and second-team defenders. To cap it off, Dart hit receiver Darius Slayton for a touchdown. The 23-year-old former first-rounder from Ole Miss has the high-end dual-threat abilities to become a strong QB1 option for fantasy managers sooner rather than later. He quickly took over the Giants' starting QB job in 2025 and threw for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 14 games (12 starts), adding 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground to finish as the QB14 in fantasy. New York's expected run-first offense in 2026 could cap Dart's fantasy upside, but at the very least, he should be considered a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 for his rushing upside.
Source: The Bergen Record - Art Stapleton
Source: The Bergen Record - Art Stapleton