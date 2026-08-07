Texans Taking Their Time With Tank Dell
Tank Dell (knee) is expected to be eased in during this training camp and season, despite looking strong in drills. Head coach DeMeco Ryans was excited about Dell's return to the field, saying, "You want to see that comeback story. Tank (Dell) looks real nice out there. We're taking our time with Tank, allowing him to come along. Outstanding job, nice crisp in routes. It's exciting." Dell suffered a significant knee/leg injury, including torn ACL, MCL, and LCL, a patellar tendon injury, and a vascular injury that required emergency surgery. This comeback is nothing short of legendary, as Dell hopes to regain his previous form, in which he averaged over 55 receiving yards per game and scored 10 touchdowns in 25 games. While the risk is evident when drafting Dell, the upside remains for him to be a late-round sleeper.
Source: Aaron Wilson - KPRC2
Source: Aaron Wilson - KPRC2