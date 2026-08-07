KC Concepcion is Fine After Suffering AC Joint Sprain in his Shoulder
KC Concepcion (shoulder) said he suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder from falling on it in training camp practice earlier this week, but he's fine and made an acrobatic touchdown catch on a pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Thursday, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. The 21-year-old from Texas A&M has been impressive in training camp as he heads into his first year in the NFL, and as things currently stand, he should be a lock to open the 2026 regular season in a top-three role for the Browns alongside fellow rookie Denzel Boston and veteran Jerry Jeudy. And with Jeudy continuing to fall after a disappointing 2025 campaign, it could be Concepcion and Boston leading Cleveland's pass-catching corps as rookies. The Browns' less-than-ideal QB situation will keep Concepcion's fantasy price low, but he's absolutely worth a late-round flier in 12-team leagues with plenty of speed and big-play ability in a Browns offense looking for new contributors. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 49 fantasy WR for 2026.
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot