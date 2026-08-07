Corey Kiner Scores First Points Of NFL Preseason
Corey Kiner punched in a touchdown from the one-yard line with five seconds to go in the first quarter of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. Kiner handled 14 carries for 57 yards, leading Arizona in rushing attempts and coming up three yards shy of team leader Bam Knight's 60 in the eventual 33-30 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Kiner operated as Knight's backup in the first half, but Kiner took on a more prominent role after halftime. Arizona's running back room is overcrowded, so Kiner did himself a favor with his solid performance. Third-overall pick Jeremiyah Love and free agent signee Tyler Allgeier are at the top of the depth chart. With Knight, James Conner (foot), and Trey Benson (knee) contending for the third-string role, Kiner will need some strong preseason showings just to hold onto a roster spot. His next chance to prove his worth will be on August 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com