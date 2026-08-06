Lonnie Walker IV Returns to NBA with Nuggets
Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, agent George S. Langberg told ESPN's Shams Charania. Walker returns to the NBA after spending last season with Maccabi Tel Aviv, where he averaged 15.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in EuroLeague play. He last played stateside with Philadelphia in 2024-25, posting 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 20 games. Denver has a clear need for bench scoring after Tim Hardaway Jr. left for Miami, but Walker still has to fight Julian Strawther for perimeter minutes and Tyus Jones for backup ball-handling reps behind Jamal Murray and Christian Braun. In a Nikola Jokic-led offense with limited spare usage, Walker is more of a rotation flyer than a fantasy target.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania