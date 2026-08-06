Stefon Diggs Reportedly Drew Interest From Several Teams
Stefon Diggs reportedly drew interest from the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and Miami Dolphins before signing with Washington, according to NFL Rumors. Diggs landed a one-year deal worth up to $12 million after catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games with New England last season. It was the seventh 1,000-yard campaign of his career and showed that the 32-year-old can still handle a significant role. Kansas City, Las Vegas, and Miami each entered the offseason with questions at wide receiver, but Diggs ultimately joins Terry McLaurin in a Washington offense led by Jayden Daniels. His arrival gives the Commanders another proven target while making it more difficult for Antonio Williams, Luke McCaffrey, and the rest of the receiver room to earn consistent opportunities.
Source: NFL Rumors
Source: NFL Rumors