Sep 22, 2026, 1:27 PM ET

The Atlanta Falcons placed cornerback AJ Terrell (groin) on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, according to Tori McElhaney of the team's official website. Terrell was initially evaluated for a concussion in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Carolina Panthers before being cleared after testing. However, he was eventually ruled out after injuring his groin, which will now keep him sidelined for at least the next four games. Defensive back C.J. Henderson played the rest of Sunday's game across from Mike Hughes, and that could continue to be the setup in Atlanta's defensive backfield with Terrell out for the foreseeable future. Avieon Terrell, A.J.'s younger brother, could also be asked to help out more outside. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recently praised Henderson, saying that he "doesn't feel any angst" when calling Henderson's number. The earliest Terrell can return will be for an Oct. 25 game at home against the San Francisco 49ers.