Case Keenum May be in Play in Deep Superflex Leagues
Sep 22, 2026, 2:37 PM ETThe Chicago Bears might be turning to their No. 3 quarterback, veteran Case Keenum, for their Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Starter Caleb Williams will likely be out this week after suffering a hamstring strain late in Sunday's loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, and now backup Tyson Bagent is in the NFL's concussion protocol. Keenum, 38, is an 11-year veteran in the league, but he has only appeared in 13 games (four starts) with the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and Houston Texans since the start of the 2020 season, throwing for 807 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Bears' offense has plenty of playmakers, but not much should be expected of Keenum if he starts against a capable Philly defense in primetime on Monday. Additionally, fantasy managers in deep two-QB superflex leagues should not be spending much on Keenum, since it might just be a one-week spot start for Chicago. For his career, Keenum has a 62.3% completion rate with 79 touchdowns and 51 interceptions in 80 games with seven different teams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
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Tyson Bagent in the Concussion Protocol
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 2:29 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (concussion) is dealing with a concussion and is in the league's concussion protocol, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. With starter Caleb Williams likely out on Monday night in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles, veteran Case Keenum could end up starting this week. The Bears are suddenly in dire straits at the QB position early in the season. They might have dodged a bullet on Williams' hamstring injury, but he could still end up missing a week or two, at least. The 26-year-old Bagent went 5-for-9 passing for 54 yards in the team's 9-3 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 after he replaced Williams in the fourth quarter on a rain-soaked field in Chicago. Bagent is not a lock to miss the Week 3 contest on Monday night, but with him being in the concussion protocol, it definitely hurts his argument for being a waiver-wire pickup in deep two-QB superflex leagues. He is not currently rostered at all in any Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Marcus Mariota a Waiver Priority in Superflex Leagues
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 2:21 PM ETWashington Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has become a waiver-wire priority in two-QB superflex leagues going into a Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Starting signal-caller Jayden Daniels (elbow) suffered another dislocated elbow in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys after he missed time last year with the same injury. Daniels is most likely going to miss multiple weeks, which makes the 32-year-old veteran Mariota more interesting as a short-term option in fantasy. In relief of Daniels on Sunday, Mariota went 11-for-16 passing for 111 yards and a touchdown in the 37-20 blowout loss in Dallas. Mariota will have a pretty low floor this Sunday if he starts against Seattle's stout defense, but his waiver-wire argument is based more on the fact that Daniels will probably end up missing multiple weeks. The former second overall pick will not come with much upside overall, but he has plenty of experience (12 NFL seasons, 105 career games) and has some decent receiving options in Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, and Antonio Williams. In 11 games (eight starts) for Washington last year when Daniels was injured, Mariota threw for 1,695 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while adding 50 rushing attempts for 297 yards and a TD on the ground.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Drew Lock Seems Likely to Make Another Start
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 2:08 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) could return to practice later this week, but the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that it is "possible to likely" that backup Drew Lock makes a second straight start in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. It will be interesting to see how much practice work Darnold gets this week, if any, but it seems like the Seahawks will bring him back slowly with the goal of having him return in Week 4 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Darnold suffered a glute injury early in the Week 1 win over the New England Patriots and did not play in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. The 29-year-old Lock has been great in his place, leading Seattle to a 2-0 record while completing 72.9% of his passes for 422 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. If Lock makes a second straight start this weekend, he will absolutely be in play as a QB2 streamer in superflex leagues against a Commanders team that has allowed 30.5 points per game through two weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Caleb Williams Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 22, 2026, 2:03 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) exited Sunday's loss to the Vikings with a hamstring injury, and on Tuesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that he is unlikely to play on Monday night against the Eagles in Week 3, with his status more up in the air for a Week 4 matchup against the Jets. Rapoport pointed out that the recovery timeline for this type of injury generally falls in the 2-4 week range but expressed confidence that backup Tyler Bagent would play well in Williams' absence. Williams was the overall QB1 in Week 1, and while his pre-injury performance on Sunday was not at the same level, expectations remain high for the former first overall pick, and he should be plugged directly back into lineups upon his eventual return.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Ian Rapoport
"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 22, 2026, 1:52 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) left Sunday night's loss to the Chiefs after aggravating a heel injury that had been surgically repaired, and with the fifth-year veteran opting to attempt rehab without another surgery, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport shared on Tuesday that the hope is he'll be able to return by midseason, but "there's definitely no guarantee." Pierce signed a four-year, $114 million deal this offseason but missed most of training camp after the initial surgery and caught four passes in the season opener while working on a limited snap count. While Rapoport praised Pierce for his willingness to return, he did add, "When surgery is a possibility, and you elect to rehab, there's always a chance that it doesn't go great." In Pierce's absence, Josh Downs is a must-roster player, fresh off a seven-catch, 72-yard performance.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Ian Rapoport
Ryan Flournoy a Potential Long-Term Waiver Stash
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 22, 2026, 1:36 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy saw the team's third-highest target share in Sunday's win over the Commanders, and although he's not a plug-and-play starter, he is worthy of waiver consideration as a long-term stash. Through two weeks, the third-year player has turned 11 targets into 45 receiving yards, but should either CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens miss time, Flournoy could step into an important role in an offense that looks to have gotten back on track after a disappointing season-opener. Flournoy topped 100 yards twice in 2025, once in an early-season game missed by Lamb, and again in Week 14 when Lamb was limited to a 46% snap share. As an injury fill-in, Flournoy boasts a potential week-winning ceiling and is worth a low-priority claim in deeper leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
AJ Terrell Placed on Injured Reserve With Groin Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 1:27 PM ETThe Atlanta Falcons placed cornerback AJ Terrell (groin) on Injured Reserve on Tuesday, according to Tori McElhaney of the team's official website. Terrell was initially evaluated for a concussion in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Carolina Panthers before being cleared after testing. However, he was eventually ruled out after injuring his groin, which will now keep him sidelined for at least the next four games. Defensive back C.J. Henderson played the rest of Sunday's game across from Mike Hughes, and that could continue to be the setup in Atlanta's defensive backfield with Terrell out for the foreseeable future. Avieon Terrell, A.J.'s younger brother, could also be asked to help out more outside. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recently praised Henderson, saying that he "doesn't feel any angst" when calling Henderson's number. The earliest Terrell can return will be for an Oct. 25 game at home against the San Francisco 49ers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Tori McElhaney
Tyson Bagent Worth an Add in Superflex Leagues
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 22, 2026, 1:25 PM ETChicago Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent came on in relief of an injured Caleb Williams (hamstring), completing 55.6% of his passes for 54 yards on two non-scoring drives, and with Williams' status up in the air ahead of a Monday night contest with the Eagles, Bagent is well worth waiver consideration in superflex formats. The Monday night timeline and a difficult matchup add an unfortunate wrinkle for managers in need of a starter, but with Williams originally deemed week-to-week with a hamstring injury, Bagent's potential value could extend beyond just this week. The Bears offense struggled in the Week 2 loss to the Vikings, but playmakers are in place to support Bagent if he's thrust into his fifth career start, and he is RotoBaller's QB28 heading into Week 3.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Bryant Still Worth a Roster Spot Despite Disappointing Week 2
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 22, 2026, 1:15 PM ETA quiet performance in Sunday's win over the Jaguars could have Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant hitting waivers this week, but despite his one-target, zero-catch outing, the second-year player is still worth a roster spot in deeper leagues. Bryant saw the second-highest snap share of all Broncos wide receivers and was on the field for 76.5% of the team's passing plays. He has been moved across the formation through the first two weeks of the season, and while Sunday's game plan benefited offseason acquisition Jaylen Waddle, Bryant still has the second-most receiving yards of all Broncos receivers and should see more involvement moving forward. He is RotoBaller's WR65 ahead of a tough Sunday night matchup with the Rams.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Falcons Looking to Get Kyle Pitts Sr. More Involved?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 1:06 PM ETAtlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is taking accountability and said that it is on the offensive staff to get tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. more touches, according to Will McFadden of the team's official website. "We take a lot of pride in that, and getting him going is something that's important to us," Rees said. After a strong 2025 season in which Pitts caught a career-high 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns on 118 targets across 17 starts, he has started off his 2026 campaign slowly with just one catch on four targets for 15 yards through two games. It sounds like the Falcons could grease the squeaky wheel in Week 3 on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, and it will help the 25-year-old's cause that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has been cleared to make his first start of the year after suffering a partially torn ACL late last year. Savvy fantasy managers may want to consider buying low on Pitts now that Penix is ready to roll.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Will McFadden
Will Levis Signing With Jets' Practice Squad
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 1:00 PM ETFormer Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is signing with the New York Jets' practice squad on Tuesday, sources told Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Levis started 21 games for the Titans before missing all of last year with a shoulder injury. He will take the place of Bailey Zappe, who is being released this week. The 27-year-old Levis was drafted in the second round by the Titans in 2023 from Kentucky. In his 21 starts over two seasons in Tennessee, he struggled with decision-making and accuracy, completing 61% of his pass attempts for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Levis also added 70 rushing attempts for 240 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He has plenty of arm strength at the QB position, but Levis has quickly become a backup option after a few seasons in the NFL. In New York, he will be the third QB option on the roster behind veteran starter Geno Smith and rookie Cade Klubnik.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Mack Hollins has Extended Waiver-Wire Appeal in New England
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 12:54 PM ETWith New England Patriots top wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) on Injured Reserve and forced to miss at least three more games, Mack Hollins will continue to have a big role in the Patriots' passing attack. The 33-year-old veteran had four catches on five targets for 51 yards in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks and disappointed with only two receptions for 18 yards in the Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first game with Brown on the sidelines. Quarterback Drake Maye did not have a good game overall throwing the football against the Steelers, and the positive for Hollins is that he played 71% of the offensive snaps, which was the most among any of New England's receivers. Romeo Doubs and DeMario Douglas will also be involved more for however long Brown is out, but Hollins should not be ignored as a waiver-wire pickup with short-term upside in the Patriots' offense with Brown sidelined. The former fourth-rounder by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 is rostered in only 4% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kaleb Johnson Becomes More Interesting After Week 2 Usage
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 12:38 PM ETGreen Bay Packers second-year running back Kaleb Johnson did not see a single offensive snap in the team's Week 1 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings after the Packers acquired him in a training camp deal from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Johnson played only 27% of the offensive snaps in the Week 2 win over the New York Jets, but he saw a team-high eight carries for 32 yards (4.0 yards per carry), signaling that he could start becoming a much bigger part of the Packers' committee backfield with starter Josh Jacobs still on the commissioner's exempt list. The 23-year-old Johnson was not involved in the passing game, while MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks combined for three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown (Lloyd). Johnson has familiarity with Green Bay's offense from playing in a similar scheme in college at Iowa, so he could slowly become more of a trusted early-down back for head coach Matt LaFleur for as long as Jacobs remains out. Fantasy managers searching for RB depth will want to give Johnson a look in deeper leagues. He is rostered in just 4% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Xavier Hutchinson a Deep-League Waiver-Wire Candidate
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 12:30 PM ETWith Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) potentially missing another game in Week 3 against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts this weekend, Xavier Hutchinson should be on the waiver-wire radar this week. Hutchinson did not exactly stand out in the box score in the Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with Collins sidelined -- he caught three of his nine targets for 37 yards -- but he was targeted a team-high nine times and played 81% of the offensive snaps, which was the most among Houston's pass-catchers. If Collins misses a second straight game this weekend, Hutchinson will be in line for an elevated role again and could be a nice sleeper flex play in deeper leagues against a Colts defense that has allowed a league-high 337.5 passing yards per game through he first two weeks of the season. Through two games in his fourth NFL season, Hutchinson has six grabs on 15 targets for 69 scoreless yards. He is rostered in 5% of Yahoo leagues, so he is widely available.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Drew Lock Could Have Streaming Potential Again in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 12:20 PM ETSeattle Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock has led the defending Super Bowl champions to a 2-0 start in 2026 after starting QB Sam Darnold injured his glute early in the Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. The 29-year-old has completed 35 of his 48 pass attempts (72.9%) while throwing for 422 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He was much better in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, going 19-for-26 for 235 yards and three touchdowns in an easy 31-7 blowout. Darnold is making good progress from his injury and could return to practice this week, so it is up in the air right now whether he will have a realistic chance to make his return this weekend. If Seattle plays it safe and holds Darnold out for another week, Lock will have plenty of streaming potential in a Week 3 matchup this Sunday against a Washington Commanders defense that just allowed four passing touchdowns to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Lock is only rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues, but he will make for an interesting QB2 streamer in superflex leagues if he makes a second straight start for Seattle this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jacob Cowing Should Have Bigger Role With 49ers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 22, 2026, 12:07 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins and is a candidate for Injured Reserve. With Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the season and rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) out for around 10 weeks, The Athletic's Matt Barrows points out Jacob Cowing as a receiver who could replace Robinson for however long he is out. Cowing's 24 snaps in Week 2 were the most since he had 50 in the 2024 regular-season finale, which came two weeks after the 49ers had been eliminated from the postseason. Jordan Watkins, who has been a healthy scratch for the first two weeks of the season, will also likely be used as receiver depth with the Niners really hurting at the position. The 25-year-old Cowing, a fourth-rounder from Arizona in 2024, did not play at all last year and caught four of six targets for 80 yards in 15 games as a rookie. He is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues and is strictly a deep-league dart throw for fantasy managers devastated by injuries already at the WR position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Rashid Shaheed Remains a Boom-or-Bust Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 11:57 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed finally got a little more work in Week 2, catching three of six targets for 35 yards and adding four yards on one carry against Arizona. That still leaves him with only four catches for 39 yards through two games, so there is not much production to chase yet. Shaheed did play 39 offensive snaps Sunday, more than Cooper Kupp, which at least keeps the role interesting. Sam Darnold (glute) is also expected back at practice this week after missing Week 2, though his status for Sunday is not settled. A Darnold return could help, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba has dominated Seattle's passing game and Shaheed remains a volatile option behind him. There is still enough big-play ability and playing time to justify some patience. Shaheed makes sense as a bench stash for managers with room, but he is not a priority waiver claim and can be replaced if a stronger option is available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 11:45 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) remains uncertain for Week 3 after sitting out Monday night's win over the Giants. Head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he is hopeful Nacua can play Sunday night against Denver, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, but added that he isn't sure of his status yet. Nacua missed the final two practices last week after groin soreness surfaced following Thursday's session and was inactive Monday. The Rams officially listed the issue as a hip injury, while McVay has described it as soreness in Nacua's groin. McVay said the Rams will play him if he's ready and continue without him if he isn't.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gary Klein
Kalif Raymond Has Carved Out a Real PPR Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 11:37 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond keeps getting the ball. He followed an eight-catch, 84-yard opener with five receptions for 40 yards against Minnesota, leaving him with 13 catches for 124 yards through two games. That is not a fluky one-week line anymore, even if the ceiling remains modest. Raymond is still sharing the field with Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, and now there is a quarterback issue to watch. Caleb Williams is week-to-week with a right hamstring injury, and head coach Ben Johnson said Monday that he does not expect Williams to practice this week. Tyson Bagent would be next up if Williams cannot go against Philadelphia. RotoBaller has Raymond 30th overall on its Week 3 waiver board and recommends him in 12-team PPR leagues, while its dedicated receiver column is a little more cautious. Raymond is not worth chasing with a top claim, but 13 catches in two games is enough to make him a reasonable PPR depth add.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Shough Is Making Himself Hard to Leave on Waivers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 22, 2026, 11:32 AM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough backed up his huge opener with another strong fantasy game Sunday, completing 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown while adding 23 yards and a score on nine carries against Baltimore. He did not need another 410-yard afternoon to get there, either. Through two weeks, Shough leads the NFL with 90 passing attempts and 662 yards, and he has now accounted for five total touchdowns. That kind of workload is getting difficult to treat as a temporary streaming situation. Las Vegas has generated plenty of pressure early this season, but RotoBaller still lists Shough as a potential Week 3 boom and has him second among quarterbacks on its waiver rankings. He is still available in more than half of Yahoo leagues. Shough should be added in 12-team formats at this point, and managers searching for a quarterback should be comfortable holding him beyond just this week's matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller