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See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Rashid Shaheed Remains a Boom-or-Bust Stash

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Sep 22, 2026, 11:57 AM ET

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed finally got a little more work in Week 2, catching three of six targets for 35 yards and adding four yards on one carry against Arizona. That still leaves him with only four catches for 39 yards through two games, so there is not much production to chase yet. Shaheed did play 39 offensive snaps Sunday, more than Cooper Kupp, which at least keeps the role interesting. Sam Darnold (glute) is also expected back at practice this week after missing Week 2, though his status for Sunday is not settled. A Darnold return could help, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba has dominated Seattle's passing game and Shaheed remains a volatile option behind him. There is still enough big-play ability and playing time to justify some patience. Shaheed makes sense as a bench stash for managers with room, but he is not a priority waiver claim and can be replaced if a stronger option is available.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 12:20 PM ET

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock has led the defending Super Bowl champions to a 2-0 start in 2026 after starting QB Sam Darnold injured his glute early in the Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. The 29-year-old has completed 35 of his 48 pass attempts (72.9%) while throwing for 422 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He was much better in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, going 19-for-26 for 235 yards and three touchdowns in an easy 31-7 blowout. Darnold is making good progress from his injury and could return to practice this week, so it is up in the air right now whether he will have a realistic chance to make his return this weekend. If Darnold plays it safe and holds Darnold out for another week, Lock will have plenty of streaming potential in a Week 3 matchup this Sunday against a Washington Commanders defense that just allowed four passing touchdowns to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Lock is only rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues, but he will make for an interesting QB2 streamer in superflex leagues if he makes a second straight start for Seattle this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Sep 22, 2026, 12:07 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins and is a candidate for Injured Reserve. With Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the season and rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) out for around 10 weeks, The Athletic's Matt Barrows points out Jacob Cowing as a receiver who could replace Robinson for however long he is out. Cowing's 24 snaps in Week 2 were the most since he had 50 in the 2024 regular-season finale, which came two weeks after the 49ers had been eliminated from the postseason. Jordan Watkins, who has been a healthy scratch for the first two weeks of the season, will also likely be used as receiver depth with the Niners really hurting at the position. The 25-year-old Cowing, a fourth-rounder from Arizona in 2024, did not play at all last year and caught four of six targets for 80 yards in 15 games as a rookie. He is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues and is strictly a deep-league dart throw for fantasy managers devastated by injuries already at the WR position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
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Sep 22, 2026, 11:45 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) remains uncertain for Week 3 after sitting out Monday night's win over the Giants. Head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that he is hopeful Nacua can play Sunday night against Denver, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, but added that he isn't sure of his status yet. Nacua missed the final two practices last week after groin soreness surfaced following Thursday's session and was inactive Monday. The Rams officially listed the issue as a hip injury, while McVay has described it as soreness in Nacua's groin. McVay said the Rams will play him if he's ready and continue without him if he isn't.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gary Klein
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Sep 22, 2026, 11:37 AM ET

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond keeps getting the ball. He followed an eight-catch, 84-yard opener with five receptions for 40 yards against Minnesota, leaving him with 13 catches for 124 yards through two games. That is not a fluky one-week line anymore, even if the ceiling remains modest. Raymond is still sharing the field with Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, and now there is a quarterback issue to watch. Caleb Williams is week-to-week with a right hamstring injury, and head coach Ben Johnson said Monday that he does not expect Williams to practice this week. Tyson Bagent would be next up if Williams cannot go against Philadelphia. RotoBaller has Raymond 30th overall on its Week 3 waiver board and recommends him in 12-team PPR leagues, while its dedicated receiver column is a little more cautious. Raymond is not worth chasing with a top claim, but 13 catches in two games is enough to make him a reasonable PPR depth add.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 11:32 AM ET

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough backed up his huge opener with another strong fantasy game Sunday, completing 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown while adding 23 yards and a score on nine carries against Baltimore. He did not need another 410-yard afternoon to get there, either. Through two weeks, Shough leads the NFL with 90 passing attempts and 662 yards, and he has now accounted for five total touchdowns. That kind of workload is getting difficult to treat as a temporary streaming situation. Las Vegas has generated plenty of pressure early this season, but RotoBaller still lists Shough as a potential Week 3 boom and has him second among quarterbacks on its waiver rankings. He is still available in more than half of Yahoo leagues. Shough should be added in 12-team formats at this point, and managers searching for a quarterback should be comfortable holding him beyond just this week's matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 11:22 AM ET

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington has put together two useful games without giving fantasy managers a huge box score to chase. He followed three catches for 53 yards in Week 1 with four for 43 against San Francisco, and he added a four-yard carry. Washington has 13 targets through two games, which matters on an offense that has thrown only 50 passes. The bigger question now is Caleb Douglas (ankle). Head coach Jeff Hafley said Monday that it was too early to know whether Douglas could miss Week 3, and any absence would leave more work available in a thin receiver room. Washington still comes with risk because Miami's passing volume has been low, but the role has been steady enough to take seriously. He is worth adding in 12-team PPR leagues and makes more sense as a longer-term bench hold than a one-week streamer, especially while Douglas' status remains unsettled.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 11:13 AM ET

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller made the most of limited work Sunday, catching all three of his targets for 33 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-3 win over Atlanta. The touchdowns will get the attention, but the role still needs some context. Waller played 29 offensive snaps, or 44%, while Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans both played more. That was still a step up from Week 1, when Waller logged 24 snaps and had a touchdown wiped out by penalty. Carolina clearly has a use for him near the goal line, and this is not new territory. Waller scored six times on only 24 catches for Miami last season. The volume may stay frustrating, but tight end is thin enough that those scoring chances matter. RotoBaller's Week 3 waiver coverage has him as an add in 12-team leagues, with one column calling him a must-add at that depth. He is worth picking up now, but managers should expect some low-target weeks along the way.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 11:00 AM ET

Houston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was targeted five times and caught three passes for 37 yards in Week 2's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Boutte has yet to breakout for the Texans through two weeks after a lackluster Week 1 performance against the Bills (one catch, 21 yards). The performance last week was even more disappointing with Nico Collins missing the contest with an injury and seemingly giving Boutte a route to more targets and greater role in the game. Acquired from the Patriots, Boutte may still be adjusting to his new team and getting familiar with quarterback CJ Stroud and the passing scheme for the Texans. The Texans do have a favorable matchup with the Colts in Week 3 so it might be worth fantasy managers giving Boutte another try.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 22, 2026, 10:47 AM ET

Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams caught all three of his targets for 24 yards in Week 2's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie receiver out of Clemson has been good so far this season after catching four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against Philadelphia. At 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, Williams operates mostly in the slot and is fighting for the No. 3 wide receiver role with Washington behind Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs. He's showed some promise, but with quarterback Jayden Daniels set to miss some time it puts a cap on all the Washington receivers' fantasy value. Williams has done a nice job so far in his rookie season, but it might be worth a close examination on the waiver wire. It is a risky move to pickup Williams as a starting receiver for your fantasy teams although he does have some deep-league value.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 22, 2026, 10:40 AM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard saw eight targets in Week 2's loss to the New England Patriots with Michael Pittman missing the game. Bernard, serving as the WR3 for the Steelers caught four of those eight targets for 35 yards. The rookie second-round pick out of Alabama had the most receiving yards of any Steelers' pass catcher and was second in targets to DK Metcalf. It was a good showing for Bernard and with Pittman sidelined, Bernard could emerge as a nice receiving threat for Aaron Rodgers. Pittman is considered day to day with his foot injury, but should he miss Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals then Bernard could have another fairly big role in the passing game. The Steelers offense has not really gotten going yet this season but Bernard can help out.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 22, 2026, 10:31 AM ET

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell was held without a catch on one target in the team's Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The rookie receiver out of Louisville has yet to display his potential thought the first two weeks of the season and really hasn't been looked for all that much by quarterback Malik Willis. Bell was a third round pick in the 2026 draft so he clearly has some potential. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds he is on the larger side for a wide receiver. He had one catch for 25 yards on two targets in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Bell has an opportunity in what is a fairly thin wide receiver room with the Dolphins. Look for him to establish himself in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Until we see something from Bell, though, he has to be left on the waiver wire aside from very deep leagues or keeper leagues.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 22, 2026, 10:22 AM ET

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman emerged as a pass-catching threat in Week 2's win over the Detroit Lions after DJ Moore was forced to leave the game with a shoulder injury. Moore was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder and is considered to be day-to-day. Look for Coleman to have another solid game in Week 3 as the Bills take on the Chargers. Coleman caught six passes on six targets for 63 yards against the Lions. Look for the talented receiver to build on his performance against the Lions and potentially find the end zone in Week 3. Coleman was a highly thought of Round 2 draft pick out of Florida State. He has been inconsistent with the Bills but looks to have an opportunity here with Josh Allen looking his way more often. Look for him to be a decent deep league play at wide receiver in Week 3--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 22, 2026, 10:15 AM ET

Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis has not shown the consistency to be considered as a waiver wire addition at the quarterback position. In Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers, Willis was just 14-for-23 passing for 197 yards and a passing touchdown and carried the ball two times for six yards. Willis' poor completion rate left something to be desired against the 49ers and the lack of weapons in the Miami passing game is another negative for the signal caller. Willis wasn't much better in Week 1's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Willis should be considered a low-end starting quarterback and is not worthy of starting in standard fantasy leagues. The matchup isn't much better for him in Week 3 as the Dolphins take on the Chiefs. Look elsewhere on the waiver wire for quarterback help.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 22, 2026, 10:08 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson had a good game against the New York Giants, albeit with wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) out of the lineup. Ferguson hauled in six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in the team's win on Monday Night Football. Ferguson was targeted nine times in the win and turned in a very promising performance. The Rams use a multitude of tight ends, but Ferguson possesses the most upside as a pass catcher. He is well worth a waiver wire claim in Week 3 ahead of the team's game at the Denver Broncos. Ferguson had just one target in Week 1's loss to the 49ers, so he is clearly a bit volatile on a week-to-week basis. However, the talent is there for him to be a worthy TE2 or low-end TE1 play in Week 3. His upside only becomes greater if Nacua is forced to miss another game.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
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Sep 22, 2026, 9:56 AM ET

New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields has some sleeper potential coming into a very favorable part of the schedule for the Giants. In Week 2, Fields finished third on the team in receptions and second in targets while hauling in two of his six targets for 30 yards. While Jaxson Dart (knee) could miss time, Jameis Winston takes enough deep shots to still make Fields worth considering coming into matchups against the Titans, Cardinals, and Commanders over the next three weeks. Those teams all rank in the top 10 in most fantasy points allowed to receivers, and if the rookie from Notre Dame keeps getting so many targets, he should remain usable in deep leagues. Malik Nabers (shoulder) dealt with an injury in Week 2 against the Rams, and if he misses any time going forward, Fields would be an even stronger play. If you can add him to your receiver depth, it could be a move that pays off, especially over the next few weeks.--Zach Thompson
Source: Rotoballer
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Sep 22, 2026, 9:52 AM ET

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has been carrying a large workload as the team's second receiver across from Garrett Wilson, and his heavy workload has helped him get off to a strong start to his first full season with the Jets. Mitchell had three catches for 60 yards in Week 1, highlighted by a 40-yard reception, and he followed that up with 63 yards in Week 2. His Week 2 numbers are especially important since he led the team in targets with 12 and caught six passes, making him a solid PPR producer. He is a constant big-play threat with his game-breaking speed, and if Geno Smith is going to focus on him so heavily, he could have some monster games ahead. This week, he and the Jets take on the injury-depleted Detroit Lions' secondary, which has allowed more fantasy points to wide receivers than any other team in the NFL. Mitchell can be an excellent Week 3 streaming option with the potential to continue his fantasy relevance beyond this week if he stays in such an involved role in the Jets' aerial attack.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks has gotten off to a strong start to the season with his new team, and he is a very solid pickup from the waiver wire as he continues to settle into his new offense. In Week 1, he showed his big-play ability and finished with two catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. He didn't find the end zone in Week 2, but he was more involved overall, hauling in five of his six targets for 74 yards against the Titans. Wicks did lose some snaps to Darius Cooper down the stretch, but as long as he remains the second option at receiver behind DeVonta Smith, he'll be a very viable fantasy option in most leagues. Dallas Goedert (knee) is expected to miss a few weeks, which could open up a few more targets for Wicks. This week, the Eagles visit the Bears on Monday Night Football, and Wicks will be a deep-league WR4 play with a high ceiling due to his big-play upside. For shallow leagues, he's not quite a starter yet, but he is a solid depth pickup in all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 9:29 AM ET

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't gotten off to a great start to his second season in Indy, but he does have the potential to be a solid fill-in from the waiver wire if your regular starter was one of several options who were injured in Week 2. Jones completed 22 of his 31 pass attempts on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs but only finished with 210 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Jones had just one score in Week 1 as well, finishing with 166 passing yards against the Ravens. Jones does have some upside in the next few weeks, though, so he makes sense as a potential short-term fill-in. In Week 3, he faces the Texans, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to QBs this season, and then in Week 4, he faces the Commanders, who have allowed the second-most production to the position. He is a touchdown-dependent play, but as a short-term fill-in, those matchups are juicy enough to make Jones a solid option for a short-term solution at QB.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 9:18 AM ET

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz carried a huge workload in Week 2 with Nico Collins (hamstring) unavailable, and he is primed to be a PPR producer all season since he's getting so much attention from C.J. Stroud in the Texans' passing game. Schultz caught 12 of his 14 targets in Week 2, racking up 140 yards against the Bengals and posting the best PPR score of all tight ends, even without a touchdown. Even with Collins healthy in Week 1, Schultz was second on the team in targets and caught four of his eight targets for 35 yards. With Collins likely missing at least one more game, Schultz should continue to get a very heavy workload and be a starting tight end in Week 3, when the Texans visit the Colts, who gave up a big game to Travis Kelce on Monday Night Football and have been a positive matchup for tight ends this season.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 22, 2026, 12:30 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum rushed for 79 yards on 12 carries during Monday's Week 2 win over the New York Giants. He also converted his lone target into a 13-yard reception. For the second week in a row, Corum was nearly as involved as teammate Kyren Williams. Both players rushed 12 times on Monday, and they had similar results, with Williams averaging 7.1 yards per carry and Corum averaging 6.6 yards per carry. This level of efficiency is nothing new, as Corum posted 5.1 YPC last season and 5.4 YPC in Week 1. The 25-year-old lacks receiving upside, and he hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year. Nevertheless, he has demonstrated a very encouraging floor as a ball-carrier, and he's a safe bet for at least 10-12 carries per game. Corum will continue to have RB3/flex appeal for Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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