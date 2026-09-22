Malachi Fields Is Worth a Look in Deep Leagues
Sep 22, 2026, 9:56 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields has some sleeper potential coming into a very favorable part of the schedule for the Giants. In Week 2, Fields finished third on the team in receptions and second in targets while hauling in two of his six targets for 30 yards. While Jaxson Dart (knee) could miss time, Jameis Winston takes enough deep shots to still make Fields worth considering coming into matchups against the Titans, Cardinals, and Commanders over the next three weeks. Those teams all rank in the top 10 in most fantasy points allowed to receivers, and if the rookie from Notre Dame keeps getting so many targets, he should remain usable in deep leagues. Malik Nabers (shoulder) dealt with an injury in Week 2 against the Rams, and if he misses any time going forward, Fields would be an even stronger play. If you can add him to your receiver depth, it could be a move that pays off, especially over the next few weeks.--Zach Thompson
Source: Rotoballer
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Adonai Mitchell Brings Excellent Upside from the Waiver Wire
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 22, 2026, 9:52 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has been carrying a large workload as the team's second receiver across from Garrett Wilson, and his heavy workload has helped him get off to a strong start to his first full season with the Jets. Mitchell had three catches for 60 yards in Week 1, highlighted by a 40-yard reception, and he followed that up with 63 yards in Week 2. His Week 2 numbers are especially important since he led the team in targets with 12 and caught six passes, making him a solid PPR producer. He is a constant big-play threat with his game-breaking speed, and if Geno Smith is going to focus on him so heavily, he could have some monster games ahead. This week, he and the Jets take on the injury-depleted Detroit Lions' secondary, which has allowed more fantasy points to wide receivers than any other team in the NFL. Mitchell can be an excellent Week 3 streaming option with the potential to continue his fantasy relevance beyond this week if he stays in such an involved role in the Jets' aerial attack.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Dontayvion Wicks Makes a Solid WR Addition in All Formats
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 22, 2026, 9:39 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks has gotten off to a strong start to the season with his new team, and he is a very solid pickup from the waiver wire as he continues to settle into his new offense. In Week 1, he showed his big-play ability and finished with two catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. He didn't find the end zone in Week 2, but he was more involved overall, hauling in five of his six targets for 74 yards against the Titans. Wicks did lose some snaps to Darius Cooper down the stretch, but as long as he remains the second option at receiver behind DeVonta Smith, he'll be a very viable fantasy option in most leagues. Dallas Goedert (knee) is expected to miss a few weeks, which could open up a few more targets for Wicks. This week, the Eagles visit the Bears on Monday Night Football, and Wicks will be a deep-league WR4 play with a high ceiling due to his big-play upside. For shallow leagues, he's not quite a starter yet, but he is a solid depth pickup in all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Daniel Jones Can Help Fill a QB Need
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 22, 2026, 9:29 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't gotten off to a great start to his second season in Indy, but he does have the potential to be a solid fill-in from the waiver wire if your regular starter was one of several options who were injured in Week 2. Jones completed 22 of his 31 pass attempts on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs but only finished with 210 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Jones had just one score in Week 1 as well, finishing with 166 passing yards against the Ravens. Jones does have some upside in the next few weeks, though, so he makes sense as a potential short-term fill-in. In Week 3, he faces the Texans, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to QBs this season, and then in Week 4, he faces the Commanders, who have allowed the second-most production to the position. He is a touchdown-dependent play, but as a short-term fill-in, those matchups are juicy enough to make Jones a solid option for a short-term solution at QB.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz Is a Priority Pickup for Week 3
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Sep 22, 2026, 9:18 AM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz carried a huge workload in Week 2 with Nico Collins (hamstring) unavailable, and he is primed to be a PPR producer all season since he's getting so much attention from C.J. Stroud in the Texans' passing game. Schultz caught 12 of his 14 targets in Week 2, racking up 140 yards against the Bengals and posting the best PPR score of all tight ends, even without a touchdown. Even with Collins healthy in Week 1, Schultz was second on the team in targets and caught four of his eight targets for 35 yards. With Collins likely missing at least one more game, Schultz should continue to get a very heavy workload and be a starting tight end in Week 3, when the Texans visit the Colts, who gave up a big game to Travis Kelce on Monday Night Football and have been a positive matchup for tight ends this season.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Blake Corum Continues to Demonstrate High Efficiency
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 22, 2026, 12:30 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum rushed for 79 yards on 12 carries during Monday's Week 2 win over the New York Giants. He also converted his lone target into a 13-yard reception. For the second week in a row, Corum was nearly as involved as teammate Kyren Williams. Both players rushed 12 times on Monday, and they had similar results, with Williams averaging 7.1 yards per carry and Corum averaging 6.6 yards per carry. This level of efficiency is nothing new, as Corum posted 5.1 YPC last season and 5.4 YPC in Week 1. The 25-year-old lacks receiving upside, and he hasn't scored a touchdown yet this year. Nevertheless, he has demonstrated a very encouraging floor as a ball-carrier, and he's a safe bet for at least 10-12 carries per game. Corum will continue to have RB3/flex appeal for Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kyren Williams Solidifies Status as Major Touchdown Threat
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 22, 2026, 12:24 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams rushed for 85 yards on 12 carries during Monday's blowout win over the New York Giants in Week 2. He also caught two passes for 12 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. Williams averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in last week's season opener, so it was quite encouraging to see him nearly double his per-carry average with 7.1 yards per attempt this week. Additionally, after scoring 13+ touchdowns in each of his last three seasons, Williams remains on pace for another big scoring year after reaching the end zone for the second game in a row. The Rams did give Blake Corum 12 carries of his own this week, but he doesn't have the same touchdown or receiving upside as Williams. The 26-year-old is a high-end RB2, but he has low-end RB1 upside depending on his matchup. He'll face off against a solid Denver Broncos defense in Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jameis Winston Struggles in Week 2 Against Rams
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 22, 2026, 12:22 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston struggled in relief of Jaxson Dart (knee), who left the game after the opening drive on Monday night against the Rams. Winston completed 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception, in the 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In his first regular-season game under offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Winston struggled to move the ball in Week 2. With Dart expected to miss time with a sprained MCL, Winston should start moving forward. With easier matchups ahead against the Titans and Cardinals in Weeks 3 and 4, he could be a fantasy contributor in SuperFlex leagues. Fantasy managers in 2QB leagues should consider rostering Winston, but this low-volume passing offense will likely limit his fantasy value.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Terrance Ferguson Kickstarts Year 2 Breakout with Big Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 22, 2026, 12:19 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson caught six of his nine targets for 54 yards and one touchdown during Monday's Week 2 win over the New York Giants. He now has a touchdown in three of his last four regular-season games dating back to 2025. Aside from Davante Adams, who had 195 yards, nobody else earned the trust of Matthew Stafford more than Ferguson. It was a much-needed bounce-back game for the second-year tight end after he was held without a catch during last week's season opener. For months, there was chatter that Ferguson had the makings of a Year 2 breakout candidate. It appears that rise to prominence started on Monday night, as he led the tight end room and operated as the No. 2 target behind Adams. His volume may decline a little if wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) returns next week, but managers should still treat Ferguson as a fringe top-12 fantasy tight end in this high-powered Rams offense.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 22, 2026, 12:15 AM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 22 of his 31 pass attempts for 327 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception during Monday's blowout win over the New York Giants. He also took one sack in the victory. After tallying 155 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception in last week's season opener, Stafford bounced back in a huge way on national television. Best of all, he did it without Puka Nacua (hip), who was ruled out shortly before kickoff. Stafford relied heavily on his rapport with veteran receiver Davante Adams, and the reigning MVP should continue to produce at a high level once Nacua rejoins this elite receiver room. The 38-year-old quarterback may not have the same rushing upside as some of the other flashy names in fantasy football, but his elite arm keeps him in the top-eight quarterback range going forward. He's a borderline must-start quarterback for Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Davante Adams Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 22, 2026, 12:14 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams caught eight of his 10 targets for 195 yards and two touchdowns during Monday's Week 2 blowout win over the New York Giants. Adams took full advantage of his role as the Rams' No. 1 receiver with Puka Nacua (hip) sidelined, leading the team in targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns. It was a much-needed bounce-back game for the veteran receiver after he was held to just three catches and 26 yards in the season opener. Adams is unlikely to replicate this level of performance going forward, especially if Nacua returns to the offense going forward. However, the veteran receiver proved that he's still a big-play and touchdown threat, cementing himself as a fringe top-12 fantasy option ahead of Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 22, 2026, 12:12 AM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely hauled in five of 10 targets for 33 yards in the 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite lackluster fantasy production, Likely led all receivers with 10 targets and played 69% of snaps, a significant increase from Week 1. However, starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) went down on the team's opening drive, and backup Jameis Winston struggled in relief. Winston completed 40% of his passes for 111 yards with no touchdowns. If Dart is forced to miss time with his knee injury, Likely, along with the rest of the Giants' playmakers, would be negatively affected if Winston is unable to produce. While he's still a mid-TE1, fantasy managers should be patient with the former Ravens tight end.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Malik Nabers Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 22, 2026, 12:10 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post that he popped his shoulder back into place on the sideline during Monday's Week 2 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Nabers was in serious pain after failing to catch a pass on the second-to-last play of the first quarter. He went to the sideline and was listed as questionable for a little while, but evidently, he was healthy enough to return once his shoulder was popped back into place. He didn't catch any passes after his return, though, finishing Week 2 with just four targets, one catch, and one yard. It's unclear if Nabers' low volume was the result of his injury or quarterback play. Jameis Winston played most of the game after Jaxson Dart (knee) was ruled out, and Winston seemed to have a stronger rapport with Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, and Isaiah Likely. Presumably, that will change after Winston spends a week at practice as the primary quarterback in the first-team offense. As long as he's healthy, we'd expect Nabers to bounce back as a high-end WR2 against the Tennessee Titans, who just allowed 10 catches, 117 yards, and one touchdown to DeVonta Smith.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ryan Dunleavy
C.J. Stroud's High Volume an Intriguing Factor on the Waiver Wire
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 22, 2026, 12:05 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is producing solid game stats despite leading his team to a 0-2 start. Stroud has strung together two slightly above-average fantasy performances so far, and his last one didn't even require him to score a touchdown. Against the Bills in Week 2, he racked up 355 passing yards on a whopping 55 pass attempts. He didn't have any touchdowns, but he also didn't have any interceptions or fumbles. Stroud now has 627 passing yards, 44 rushing yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, and two lost fumbles in 2026. He has been playing well enough to rank as a fringe top-12 fantasy quarterback in terms of total scoring, and he can be a matchup-dependent low-end QB1 going forward. He's a particularly intriguing waiver wire target ahead of Week 3, as the Texans prepare for a divisional battle against the Indianapolis Colts. In his last clash with Indy, Stroud threw for a modest 169 yards but totaled two touchdowns and zero turnovers. Stroud remains available in plenty of fantasy leagues, making him a solid waiver wire pick-up this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers Struggles, Suffers Shoulder Injury Against Rams
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 22, 2026, 12:02 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) totaled just one yard and dealt with a shoulder injury in the 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Nabers left the game in the second quarter after his shoulder "popped out of place." He returned and finished the game but said he will get further imaging after the game. Despite an increased workload (82% route participation) in Week 2, Nabers had his worst career game, recording career lows in receptions and yards in a single game. With starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) going down on the opening drive and unable to return, backup Jameis Winston struggled in relief, totaling just 111 passing yards and no touchdowns. With Dart uncertain for Week 3 and beyond, Nabers could struggle to produce if Winston can't showcase his former ability in this new offense. Assuming he's healthy following his shoulder injury, Nabers is a mid-WR2 moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Andrew Thomas Injures Groin in Loss to Rams
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 11:59 PM ETNew York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin) exited during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Los Angeles Rams and was diagnosed with a groin injury, according to Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports. The Giants technically listed him as questionable near the end of the game, but the Giants' offense didn't see the field again after that designation was reported, so it's unclear whether Thomas would have been able to get back into the game. Head coach John Harbaugh didn't offer any additional clarity on Thomas or his injured teammates postgame. "We'll see about that," Harbaugh said. "None of these injuries are life-threatening." The Giants will head into a short week with just six days until they return to action against the Tennessee Titans. If Thomas can't play, J.C. Davis would likely step up to protect Jameis Winston's blindside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ralph Vacchiano
Demond Claiborne a Deep-League Handcuff in Thin Backfield
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 11:52 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Demond Claiborne has jumped to No. 2 on the depth chart, and while he had a very quiet Week 2 performance, he could still be a decent waiver wire target for fantasy managers in deeper leagues. In particular, he's an appealing handcuff option for fantasy managers who already have Aaron Jones Sr. on their roster. Jones and Claiborne each climbed up a rung on the depth chart after Jordan Mason (thumb) landed on injured reserve, so the latter is now just one injury away from occupying the lead-back role. The 22-year-old did play just two snaps in Week 2, so there's certainly no standalone value, and even if Jones missed time, Claiborne would likely share opportunities with DeeJay Dallas. Still, managers in deeper leagues should consider placing a waiver claim for Claiborne, who is an intriguing insurance option behind an aging veteran in Minnesota.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Struggles as Giants Offense Falters in Week 2
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 21, 2026, 11:50 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo had 12 carries for 36 yards and added four receptions for 19 yards in the 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With the Giants struggling on offense and trailing for most of the game, Skattebo couldn't contribute at the same level as in Week 1. The second-year back played 34 of 58 snaps (58%), sharing the backfield between Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Najee Harris, who made his debut on Monday. With Jaxson Dart (knee) injured on the first drive, Jameis Winston came in, and the offense struggled, totaling 182 yards of total offense. If Dart misses time, Skattebo and the entire offense would see their fantasy value take a hit. Moving forward, Skattebo is a low-end RB2, though good matchups against the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals in the coming weeks should help his fantasy value.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Brian Burns Suffers Low-Ankle Sprain in Final Minutes on Monday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 11:45 PM ETNew York Giants pass rusher Brian Burns (ankle) exited with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's Week 2 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach John Harbaugh told Connor Hughes of SNY that Burns has been diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain. The team had listed him as questionable to return, but he didn't get back into the game. It's unclear whether he was held out of the final drive due to the severity of his injury or the fact that the game was out of hand and there was no need to get him on the field. The good news is that the sprain is of the low-ankle variety, rather than high-ankle. He still might miss time, but at this point, an injured reserve stint seems unlikely. That's a huge sigh of relief for the Giants, whose defense is at its best when Burns is on the field. The 28-year-old Pro Bowler finished Monday Night Football with two tackles, including one quarterback hit. He had 16.5 sacks last year but is still looking for his first sack of the 2026 campaign.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Connor Hughes
Jaxson Dart Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 11:40 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) was diagnosed with a sprained MCL following Monday's loss against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com. Dart exited during the first half of the Week 2 contest and was ruled out. At the time of his departure, he had completed three of five pass attempts for 20 yards through the air. The team will conduct additional testing tomorrow, including an MRI, but the initial report seems relatively optimistic compared to the potential worst-case scenario. Fantasy managers should also be encouraged by a report from ESPN's Jordan Raanan that claims Dart tried to re-enter the game, but he was vetoed by medical personnel. Obviously, there's no reason to rush him back if he's not ready, but the fact that he felt good enough to play is a very good sign. We're likely looking at a week-to-week timetable for Dart, putting Jameis Winston in line to earn the start for Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Winston went 11-for-27 passing with 111 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception in relief of Dart on Monday night.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Worthy is Gaining Trust After Week 2 Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 21, 2026, 11:01 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy saw significant involvement during Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Worthy was quiet in the season opener, but he managed to make more noise on Sunday night. The 23-year-old hauled in five of his seven targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in the overtime victory. He still only has 43 total yards on the season, but he's heading into a favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if his role continues to grow in the Kansas City offense. Worthy could be an interesting waiver wire addition for fantasy managers in deep leagues this week.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference