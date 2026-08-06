Tyrese Haliburton Hopes to Play in 2028 Olympics
Tyrese Haliburton hopes to play for Team USA in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, according to Evan Sidery. The long-term goal is another positive checkpoint in his recovery after he tore his right Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals and missed all of last season. Haliburton has resumed 5-on-5 work, and Indiana is reportedly optimistic he will be ready for the season opener. The 26-year-old averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 2024-25, so the fantasy ceiling remains high. The risk is the layoff, while Andrew Nembhard's assist volume should take the biggest hit once Haliburton reclaims the offense.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery