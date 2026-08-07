Jaylin Noel Activated from NFI
Jaylin Noel has been activated from the Non-Football Injury list and should soon resume practicing after missing the start of training camp with a finger injury that did not allow him to catch passes. With former third-round pick Tank Dell recently taking part in his first padded practice since his season-ending 2024 knee injury, the Texans have seen a sudden influx of talent in the receiver room, with fellow second-year receiver Jayden Higgins drawing headlines for his standout play throughout training camp and two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins remaining one of the league's most unheralded superstars. After splitting slot work with veteran Christian Kirk in 2025, Noel is in line for additional snaps in year two, and at RotoBaller's WR78, he could provide a usable fantasy floor from the closing rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: Houston Texans
Source: Houston Texans