Buccaneers Still View Baker Mayfield as Franchise QB
Baker Mayfield as the team's franchise signal-caller, even though the two sides were unable to agree on a contract extension before the start of training camp this summer, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN. Tampa offered Mayfield a two-year deal, but he turned it down and felt disrespected by the organization. "We love Baker. Baker's in a great place right now. We're in a very good place," Licht said. The GM also acknowledged that using the franchise tag on Mayfield is an option for 2027. Mayfield gave the team a deadline of the start of training camp to get a deal done, but Licht said the Bucs have left the door open if Mayfield and his agent, Tom Mills, decide they want to resume negotiations. Whether the two sides eventually agree on an extension might come down to how Mayfield plays in 2026 after taking a step back in 2025 after back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons in 2023 and 2024 in his first two years with the team. For fantasy purposes, Mayfield's arrow is pointing down after an injury-plagued year as he heads into his ninth year in the league in a new offense that won't feature Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans. He'll go undrafted in single-QB, 12-team fantasy leagues, and he's merely a low-end QB2 in superflex formats without a ton of upside in his age-31 season.
Source: ESPN.com - Jenna Laine
Source: ESPN.com - Jenna Laine