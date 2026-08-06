Tyrone Tracy Jr. Can Still Matter in Giants Backfield
Tyrone Tracy Jr. is no longer the favorite to lead the backfield, but he should not disappear behind Cam Skattebo. Tracy topped 1,000 scrimmage yards for the second straight season in 2025, rushing 176 times for 740 yards and adding 36 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns. The receiving work is what keeps the door open. He has 74 catches through two NFL seasons and spent spring practices showing the new staff what he can do while Skattebo continued working back from his ankle injury. Skattebo is now back in camp and fits the physical identity John Harbaugh wants to build with Patrick Ricard and Greg Roman involved in the offense. He still looks like the stronger bet for early-down and goal-line work. That leaves room for Tracy, especially on passing downs and in a Giants offense that ranked among the league's top five in rushing last year. RotoBaller ranks Tracy RB43 in PPR, RB46 in half-PPR, and RB45 in dynasty. He is not a weekly starter while Skattebo is healthy, but he offers more than injury-only value in PPR leagues and becomes a much stronger play if the backfield opens up.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller