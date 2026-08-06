Rookie Receiver Barion Brown Standing Out in Training Camp
Barion Brown has been standing out through seven training camp practices, according to Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.net. Brown has made plays in one-on-one drills, stretching the field, and showing his ability with the football in his hands. He made the highlight play of the day on Thursday when he hauled in a 46-yard catch for a touchdown in an end-of-game two-minute simulation. The 22-year-old from LSU has put himself in position to be more than just a camp darling going into his first year in the NFL. At the very least, Brown should make noise on special teams as a returner, having six kick returns for touchdowns in his collegiate career, all of which went for 99 yards or more. Chris Olave, rookie first-rounder Jordyn Tyson, and Devaughn Vele are expected to be the Saints' top-three receivers entering the 2026 campaign, but Brown is certainly stating his case to be included on the 53-man roster to begin the regular season in September in a depth role. He's a name to monitor in dynasty/keeper leagues.
Source: LouisianaSports.net - Ross Jackson
Source: LouisianaSports.net - Ross Jackson