Jack Bech Has Not Separated in the Raiders' Receiver Battle
Jack Bech ended his rookie season with a little life, catching 12 passes for 132 yards over the final five games. That does not erase how quiet the year was. The 2025 second-round pick finished with 20 catches for 224 yards and no touchdowns across 16 games, despite five starts and a receiver room that opened up after Jakobi Meyers was traded. Year 2 brings another chance under Klint Kubiak, but Bech has not pulled away from the competition. Tre Tucker led the group last season, Jalen Nailor was added in free agency, and sixth-round rookie Malik Benson has been one of the early camp risers. Dont'e Thornton Jr. remains in the mix as well. RotoBaller ranks Bech WR100 across its main scoring formats. That is low enough for deep dynasty managers to wait, especially given his age and second-round investment. Redraft managers do not need to follow. Bech still has to win regular snaps before Las Vegas can provide enough weekly volume for him to matter.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller