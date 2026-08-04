Andre Jackson Jr. Agrees to Deal with Raptors
Andre Jackson Jr. to a training-camp deal on Tuesday. According to Michael Scotto, this is a camp deal and isn't a guaranteed contract for next season. Jackson will need to prove himself during training camp to land a spot on the final roster. Last season, Jackson averaged 2.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 8.5 minutes per game across 48 contests with the Milwaukee Bucks. He has spent each of the last three seasons with the Bucks, but he saw a significantly reduced role this past season. The 24-year-old still has potential to be a decent contributor, so we'll see if he can snag a bench role during camp. Even if he makes the roster, fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to be fantasy-relevant.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto