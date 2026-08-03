Xavier Worthy Expected to Miss a Few Days With Shoulder Sprain
Xavier Worthy (shoulder) is expected to miss only a few days after suffering a shoulder sprain during Saturday's practice. Head coach Andy Reid provided the update Monday, according to Matt Derrick, after Worthy sat out the team's first padded session of camp. The 23-year-old is coming off a difficult second season, catching 42 passes for 532 yards and one touchdown in 14 games. Worthy dislocated his right shoulder in the 2025 opener and underwent surgery in January to repair a torn labrum, so another shoulder issue is worth monitoring even with the short timetable. There is no indication that the current sprain will threaten his availability for the regular season, and Kansas City has little reason to rush him back this early in camp. Worthy's fantasy outlook remains unchanged for now, though his participation will be worth checking once the Chiefs return to practice.
Source: Matt Derrick
Source: Matt Derrick