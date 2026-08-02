Matthew Golden to Operate as X-Receiver in 2026
Jordan Love said he's looking forward to seeing wide receiver Matthew Golden as the "X-Receiver" in 2026. Love said, "[Golden] is locked in over there now at X, so I'm expecting big things. He's had a great training camp so far." With Romeo Doubs now in New England, Golden appears set to take over Doubs' role in the offense, while Christian Watson handles the Z and Jayden Reed will continue to operate as the slot receiver. The 2025 first-round pick had 361 yards on 29 receptions in 14 games last season, while playing just 53% of the snaps. With a larger workload coming for the former Texas Longhorn receiver, fantasy managers should be monitoring Golden in the late rounds of drafts.
Source: NFL Network
Source: NFL Network