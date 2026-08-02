Blake Corum Looking Leaner This Year
Kyren Williams noticed that backfield mate Blake Corum is looking fit in training camp this summer, according to Zach Edwards and Stu Jackson of the team's official website. "I would say he's a lot leaner for sure, he looks a lot more explosive," Williams said. The 25-year-old has shown plenty of explosiveness early in practices, and he's primed for a key role in the Rams' backfield alongside Williams yet again in 2026. The former third-rounder in 2024 from the University of Michigan saw his role increase significantly last year in L.A., carrying the ball 145 times for 746 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and six touchdowns while adding eight receptions for 36 yards in 17 regular-season games. Corum had only 58 carries for 207 yards and zero touchdowns as a rookie. Corum's lack of receiving upside hurts his overall ceiling in fantasy, but he should at least be considered a nice RB3/flex as he heads into his third year in the league. And if Williams were to go down with an injury, Corum would become a weekly must-start in fantasy lineups.
Source: TheRams.com - Zach Edwards and Stu Jackson
Source: TheRams.com - Zach Edwards and Stu Jackson