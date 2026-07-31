Bucky Irving Given Most Carries During Practice on Friday
Bucky Irving was given the most carries during practice on Friday, according to Pewter Report's Adam Slivon. The Bucs had their best day on the ground so far in training camp with Irving leading the way. The 23-year-old provided the biggest run of the day on a delayed handoff through the middle of the field that would have been a "game-changing run." Additionally, Kenny Gainwell was primarily utilized as a receiver out of the backfield during practice. Irving has seen his fantasy stock steadily decline over the summer due to unfavorable reports about his health. If he continues to impress in camp, it will not take long for his ADP to rise back to where it was a year ago.
Source: Pewter Report - Adam Slivon
Source: Pewter Report - Adam Slivon