Shane McClanahan Headed to the Injured List Due to Back Issue
Shane McClanahan (back) will be placed on the 15-day injured list, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Topkin also reports that Neander characterized McClanahan's injury as "pretty minor" and that the team is hopeful he will only miss two starts. After missing the entire 2024 and 2025 seasons due to elbow and triceps injuries, McClanahan has managed to stay relatively healthy in 2026. Across 99 1/3 innings (20 starts) on the year, the 29-year-old has recorded a 9-6 record with a 3.09 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts. McClanahan may not carry the same high-end upside he did before his extended battle with arm troubles, but he remains a quality source of ratios for fantasy managers when healthy.
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin