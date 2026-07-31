Jazz Chisholm Jr. Out of Yankees Lineup on Friday
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (leg) is not in the lineup for his team's matchup against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Chisholm Jr. was pulled from the Yankees' loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday due to what the team described as cramping. To this point, there's been no indication that Chisholm Jr. is dealing with a more significant injury. The 28-year-old is slashing .224/.261/.384 with a 35.8% strikeout rate this season against left-handed pitching, so New York could simply be looking to get him out of the lineup against Cubs southpaw Shota Imanaga. Still, fantasy managers should monitor Chisholm Jr.'s status closely in the coming days. Across 405 plate appearances overall in 2026, Chisholm Jr. is hitting .224/.301/.407 with 16 home runs, 45 RBI, 53 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases. Even in a down year, he remains a high-end power/speed threat for fantasy managers.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com